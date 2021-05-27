Memorial Park Courtyard to Tell History of Park

The Grass Valley Historical Society is moving forward, with the city’s blessing, with a courtyard monument in Memorial Park that will tell the story of how Memorial Park came to be. 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the park which opened in November of 1921. Commissioner Linda Jack explained the park was initially established to remember the 18 Grass Valley residents that lost their lives in World War I. Memorial Park would fulfill three goals: memorialize the war dead, to provide facilities for recreation and community for local residents, and to attract a new age of automobile tourists. She says the amazing fact is it was a community project and not a city project. The Chamber of Commerce coined the phrase In Memory of The Past We Build for The Future.