Memorial Park Courtyard to Tell History of Park

knco.com
 5 days ago

The Grass Valley Historical Society is moving forward, with the city’s blessing, with a courtyard monument in Memorial Park that will tell the story of how Memorial Park came to be. 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the park which opened in November of 1921. Commissioner Linda Jack explained the park was initially established to remember the 18 Grass Valley residents that lost their lives in World War I. Memorial Park would fulfill three goals: memorialize the war dead, to provide facilities for recreation and community for local residents, and to attract a new age of automobile tourists. She says the amazing fact is it was a community project and not a city project. The Chamber of Commerce coined the phrase In Memory of The Past We Build for The Future.

knco.com
Related
Kyle, TXhaysfreepress.com

Heroes Memorial Park breaks ground on Memorial Day

The City of Kyle honored service members this Memorial Day by breaking ground for Heroes Memorial Park at Kohler’s Crossing. Although the morning was off to a rainy start, the clouds cleared in time for hundreds of residents, service members, city and county representatives to gather at Kyle’s first memorial park. To kick off the new park, three Warbirds flew overhead as the crowd cheered and clapped. Smiles beamed across the assembly because of the momentous project and because many people were reconnecting for the first time in over a year, since COVID-19.
Berlin, NHconwaydailysun.com

Berlin consolidates its war memorials in city park

BERLIN — A special ceremony Monday morning marked the redesigned Veterans Memorial Park in Berlin recognizing local efforts to bring all the city’s war memorials together in one place. Veterans groups braved less than ideal weather conditions over the weekend to pay tribute to their fallen comrades in Memorial Day...
Festivalgulfcounty.news

Memorial Day program at Veterans Park

The John C Gainous VFW Post 10069 is hosting a Memorial Day program at the Veterans Memorial Park at Beacon Hill. The program honoring the nation's fallen soldiers, sailors and airmen, will start at 11 a.m. ET at the park at 8750 West US Hwy 98 in St. Joe Beach.
Arizona Statepinalcentral.com

Arizona State Parks offers suggestions for Memorial Day

PHOENIX — Memorial Day is Monday and Arizona State Parks and Trails has created a list of possible activities for those who wish to spend the day exploring the state’s outdoor areas. “Need to unwind and spend a weekend on the water or in cooler temps? Then look no further...
Palmetto, FLMysuncoast.com

Boaters struggle to park on a busy Memorial Day

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The rain didn’t deter Manatee County boaters from getting on the water in droves Sunday. In fact, it put a spotlight on the most difficult part of boating in the county -- parking the trailer. At the beginning of May, ABC7 posted a story about the...
Soccerkawarthanow.com

Eastgate Memorial Park

Website: www.peterborough.ca/Living/Recreation/Peterborough_Parks/Eastgate_Memorial_Park.htm. The park has 3 excellent soccer fields. The bleachers are in good condition and the fields are well maintained. The park is one of Peterborough’s main soccer facilities. There are washroom facilities and a canteen for food and beverages. There is a trail leading through the park to the different soccer fields. There are two adult fields; Mark Forster and Hogan Pitch both with lights and one youth field called Eastgate #3. All Peterborough Parks will be smoke free in 2012.
Ottawa, OHLima News

Memorial Park to host Kids Fest in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Kids Fest is happening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Memorial Park, 835 Parklane Drive, Ottawa. Connecting families and children with organizations and businesses that have programs, services, activities or products for kids. The event includes Kona Ice, hot dogs, giveaways, hands-on activities and...
Blair County, PAWJAC TV

DelGrosso's Park to reopen Memorial Day weekend

BLAIR CO, Pa (WJAC) — EDITOR'S NOTE: While the video says that the park is opening on Saturday, May 29th, staff told 6 News that the reopening has been pushed back to Sunday, May 30th due to inclement weather. One local summer staple is reopening this weekend after the pandemic...
Travelnewyorkalmanack.com

NYS Parks & Beaches Guide for Memorial Day Weekend

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) will open 22 beaches, pools and spray-grounds across the state for swimming on Memorial Day weekend. State Park beaches, campgrounds and picnic areas will return to normal operating capacity this summer. Park visitors are reminded to practice social distancing, respect the rules, and do their part to keep parks and beaches open and safe for everyone.
Washington Statekciiradio.com

Memorial Day Observance in Washington Central Park Monday

Washington-area residents can help pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Monday. American Legion Post 29 will be hosting its Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. in Central Park. The program will include an Invocation by Gene Carpenter, the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” sung by Will Hart, the Gettysburg Address presented by David P. Cotner, III, a rifle salute, taps by John Harris, and more. In case of rain the event will be moved to the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center. American Legion Post 29 is also holding a flag raising at the Washington Post Office at 8 a.m. and a Navy/Marine Service at the Crooked Creek Bridge at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The Chapel of Remembrance at Elm Grove Cemetery will be open Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weather permitting. For information on other area Memorial Day services, visit the Community Calendar page at kciiradio.com.
TrafficOnward State

Penn State To Implement Memorial Day Parking Changes

Penn State Transportation Services will implement modified hours this Memorial Day. These adjusted hours of operation will be in effect on Monday, May 31. The Transportation Services Office will be closed. Fleet Operations will be closed, with no fleet vehicle pickup available. There will be no CATA community or campus...
Carmel Hamlet, NYwlad.com

Veterans Memorial Park in Carmel reopens for the season

The Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park in Carmel will open for the season on Memorial Day Weekend. County Executive MaryEllen Odell says the 200-plus acre park is open for hiking, fishing, and picnicking. Swimming is also allowed at the only public county-owned lake in Putnam. Last year, in response to the pandemic, the park opened late in the season, limited capacity and had strict rules on group activities.
Cambridge, MNhometownsource.com

Overnight vigil at Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park

Leathernecks Motorcycle Club International (LMCI) of Minnesota will proudly hold an overnight vigil at the Cambridge Veterans Memorial Park in honor of those that have made the greatest sacrifice for our nation. We are proud to partner with the Cambridge American Legion Post 290. In celebration of the 2021 Memorial...
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Memorial Day Milwaukee parking, garbage changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will hold standard operations and hours over the Memorial Day weekend – but there will be modified city services on Memorial Day itself, May 31. That day, there will be changes to garbage and recycling services, as well as parking and towing....
Montgomery County, MDmontgomeryparks.org

Parks’ Picks – Memorial Day Weekend

Rain and sun are in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend, so Montgomery Parks has you covered with many indoor and outdoor events and activities to enjoy Friday, May 28, to Monday, May 31. Here are our Parks’ Picks for fun in Montgomery Parks this weekend:. Indoor Activities. Historical Sites.