Environment

Starting a Water Quality Journey

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery journey has a beginning. Mine began at a conference a couple of years ago. The conference focused around the importance of water in the planning world. Maybe not immediately the most fascinating of topics but I came away from this conference with a perspective that really changed my approach to water and water quality. The presenter talked about water issues and said that there is not a single jurisdiction in this nation that does not have a water problem. It could be too much, not enough, inconsistent, in the wrong place, in the wrong form, contaminated, expensive, poor quality or not fully accessible along with a multitude of other issues. Because of the complexity of these issues, a holistic approach to “everything water” is critical to success.

