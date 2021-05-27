newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota weather page photo: May 27

By Observer Staff
Longboat Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Klemeyer captured this anhinga drying its wings at Camelot Village Lake in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2021-22 Weather...

www.yourobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Inc#Camelot Village Lake#Entries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
Related
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Incredible low humidity Sunday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Second verse, same as the first. If you liked Saturday, you will LOVE Sunday. And Monday’s not too shabby, either! High pressure dominates our weather pattern this week, especially in the upper atmosphere. And that dome of High pressure will force storms to go around us to the north for the next 7 to 10 days, so the dry pattern continues. For most of next week that also means comfortable humidities. Sunday our dew points hold in the 50s, which is very comfortable. But even for the coming week, dew points will only climb back to the 60s. The more humid 70° dew points could return for the last week of May, but there’s still not much rain on tap for us until, possibly, the last few days of May.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Beautiful weather continues Sunday and Monday - Good Morning Suncoast Sunday Weathercast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure dominates our weather pattern this week, especially in the upper atmosphere. And that dome of High pressure will force storms to go around us to the north for the next 7 to 10 days, so the dry pattern continues. For most of next week that also means comfortable humidities. Sunday our dew points hold in the 50s, which is very comfortable. But even for the coming week, dew points will only climb back to the 60s. The more humid 70° dew points could return for the last week of May, but there’s still not much rain on tap for us until, possibly, the last few days of May.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota-Manatee best and worst restaurant inspections, May 10-15

Our digital database of restaurant inspections is updated daily with the latest information on which local restaurants passed, failed or barely squeaked by. You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined for their missteps and which were forced into temporary closure.
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Seven definitive Sarasota County historical attractions

Not only does Sarasota County have a wealth of natural beauty, it’s also home to a rich history. So, if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, or you’re just a history buff, we’ve put together a list of the seven must-see historical destinations in Sarasota County. Sarasota Classic...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

What’s up Sarasota: Local events calendar

1. Cher, Elton, Celine Dion, Bocelli, Streisand Edwards Twins Dinner & Show; 2. Mellow Mushroom Sarasota Presents: Beneva Fruitville's Game Night; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. NextHome Excellence Luke's Luau; 5. Grand Opening! Luminary Medical Group;
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.42%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 1,989 new cases in its Monday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,293,980 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.42% with Manatee County reporting at 4.98% and Sarasota at 3.57%. There are also : 58 new deaths statewide bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 36,133.
Lakewood Ranch, FLHerald Tribune

GRAND OPENINGS: Work begins on Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch

Dignity Memorial providers of Florida recently held a groundbreaking for Robert Toale & Sons Lakewood Ranch, near the corner of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and 44th Avenue. The new facility will feature a state-of-the-art multipurpose event center. It will provide the latest technology, including a system that allows for an immersive experience through visuals, arts and media that can be customized to fully highlight the passions, interests and hobbies of a loved one’s life.
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

City: No investigation into Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota says there is no investigation into Mayor Hagen Brody following numerous human resources complaints over alleged aggressive behavior in connection to the COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center. Five statements submitted to Human Resources described a verbal...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
Sarasota Updates

Sarasota vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sarasota: 1. 2811 Clark Rd (941) 921-5781; 2. 1044 N Tamiami Trail (941) 366-2181; 3. 8300 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-2029; 4. 4840 S Tamiami Trail (941) 927-9651; 5. 2031 Bay St (941) 366-9451; 6. 3690 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 925-9032; 7. 5391 Fruitville Rd (941) 377-7903; 8. 3428 Clark Rd (941) 554-0253; 9. 501 N Beneva Rd #161 (941) 554-1660; 10. 5100 Clark Rd (941) 926-8532; 11. 5804 Bee Ridge Rd (941) 378-5020; 12. 8409 S Tamiami Trail (941) 925-7238; 13. 3825 S Osprey Ave (941) 364-5768; 14. 6543 S Tamiami Trail (941) 923-7735; 15. 2875 University Pkwy (941) 358-5250; 16. 300 N Cattlemen Rd 941-341-9274; 17. 3550 Fruitville Rd 941-955-4282; 18. 3506 Clark Rd #300 941-923-2885; 19. 3155 University Pkwy 941-351-9290; 20. 1700 N Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-926-6132; 21. 1224 S Tamiami Trail 941-953-9804; 22. 3601 Bee Ridge Rd 941-921-4681; 23. 1947 Fruitville Rd 941-955-2064; 24. 3901 S Tamiami Trail 941-926-2522; 25. 5800 Bee Ridge Rd 941-377-1589; 26. 5281 Clark Rd 941-929-9443; 27. 3535 N Tamiami Trail 941-360-3474; 28. 8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd 941-351-6969; 29. 3560 Bee Ridge Rd 941-702-6237; 30. 4381 Cattlemen Rd 941-379-3550; 31. 3500 N Tamiami Trail 941-444-8410; 32. 5401 Palmer Crossing Cir 941-554-2353; 33. 5400 Fruitville Rd 941-342-8686;
Sarasota, FL941area.com

Siesta Key Rum

When you pull into our wash, you’ll breathe a sigh of relief. We’ve designed everything with your comfort in mind. From our clean and spacious site... Located just south of Downtown Sarasota along the Tamiami Trail, The Westfield Southgate Mall boasts a variety of shopping and dining with Macy's, Dillard's...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

OPINION: Leadership a question after Sarasota mayor's egotistical eruption

Of all the mayors in this country, Hagen Brody is one of them. That’s how big of a deal he is. So, yeah, you’re darn right he should have stormed into the city manager’s office in March and unleashed a red-faced fury that felt like a violent "hostage situation," as one witness put it, because someone dared post an 18-second spot on Facebook that did not credit him as being responsible for organizing a mass vaccine clinic.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota COVID-19 testing site will remain open, under new management

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Sarasota Kennel Club will remain open after reports last week that it would close as part of a statewide shutdown of Florida’s state-run coronavirus testing sites. The site will be operated by healthcare company Nomi Health, which manages other COVID-19 testing sites and...
Sarasota County, FLvisitsarasota.com

Bertha Palmer by Kate Holmes, Video Online Only

Celebrating 100th Anniversary of Sarasota County by Bringing Local History to You!. Online-Only Video Presentation--"Bertha Palmer" by Kate Holmes, Re-Enactor. Ms. Holmes portrays Bertha Palmer who, until her death in 1918, actively fought for the creation of Sarasota County.
Sarasota, FLbdoutdoors.com

Florida Gulf Coast Fishing Report – Capt. Whitfield

Capt. Chasten Whitfield fishes the Tampa Bay and Sarasota area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. She brings us the current Florida fishing reports for both inshore and offshore fishing and also shares some tips to tap into the area’s wide variety of fishing options. New BD Florida Region. BD...