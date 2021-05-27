G Herbo & Taina Williams Welcome A Baby Boy & Herbo Pleads Not Guilty In Fraud Case

GOSHEN – Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on that on Monday, May 10, 2021, Sean Doyle, 38, of Cornwall, pleaded guilty before Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown to Coercion in the First Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Doyle was arrested on March 18, 2019 after his wife, News 12 reporter Blaise Gomez, called police to their Town of Cornwall residence stating that Doyle had assaulted her and placed his hands around her neck. The charge of Coercion in the First Degree was in connection with Doyle having threatened and physically restrained his wife to prevent her from leaving the premises. The three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child were in connection with Doyle’s conduct toward three separate children.