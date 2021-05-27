newsbreak-logo
G Herbo & Taina Williams Welcome A Baby Boy & Herbo Pleads Not Guilty In Fraud Case

By L'Oréal
HOT 97
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleG Herbo and Taina Williams welcomed their baby boy. The Jasmine Brand reports the couple announced they were expecting a baby on New Year’s Day. Herbo showed off his newborn on social media. He shared a picture of their son’s arms on May 27. Take a look:. The Chicago rapper...

