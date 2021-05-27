G Herbo & Taina Williams Welcome A Baby Boy & Herbo Pleads Not Guilty In Fraud Case

Congratulations are in order for ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Cheyenne Floyd who has welcomed her second child, the first with fiance Zach Davis. Cheyenne Floyd is a mom-of-two! The Teen Mom OG star, 28, welcomed a baby boy with her fiance Zach Davis on May 27. “Life is complete, all praises to the most high,” she wrote on Instagram when announcing the happy news on May 29. The social media post revealed the couple had named their son Ace Terrel Davis, and he came into the world at 11:25pm, weighing seven pounds and 2 ounces. “CONGRATULATIONS!!” Teen Mom co-star Leah Messer commented, while her fiance Zach wrote, “Thank you for the greatest gift in a lifetime. I love our family so much, we are now complete but still so much more to accomplish !!!!”