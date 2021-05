ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (KKTV) - It was a scene caught on camera that would make any parent’s stomach drop. Video shared by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on Tuesday appeared to show a man park his car, rush a child armed with a knife and attempt to take her back to his car in a matter of seconds. The girl fought back and was able to escape. The struggle between the 11-year-old girl and the man in the video led authorities on a manhunt. It was at about 7 a.m. local time when the sheriff’s office shared the video with the public.