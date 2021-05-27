Boy, 6, and woman, 27, die in head-on collision in Joliet, police say

Starting now through Memorial Day weekend, the Joliet Police Department is stepping up enforcement to remind motorists to “Click It or Ticket.” Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends. Whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time. While Illinois currently has a 94.6% seat belt use compliance rate, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives each year.