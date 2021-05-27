Boy, 6, and woman, 27, die in head-on collision in Joliet, police say
A 6-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman have died and two children suffered injuries in a head-on traffic crash Wednesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. The collision happened about 6:25 p.m. when 27-year-old Sara L. Altiery was driving east on Channahon Road near Hollywood Road. Altiery veered into the oncoming traffic lane for an unknown reason and rammed head-on into a pickup truck, Joliet police said in a news release.