Billie Eilish's sophomore album Happier Than Ever is out July 30, and on Wednesday she shared another new single from the project. "Lost Cause" is a hushed, trip-hop adjacent song about declaring one's independence; it's a joyful sibling of the previous Happier than Ever singles "my future" and "everything i wanted," and comes on the heels of the heartland balladry of "Your Power." Eilish herself directs the music video, streaming above, which captures a "7/11" style music video but with more beige clothing. Check it out above. Next year Billie Eilish will tour the world in support of Happier Than Ever, but all of the currently announced dates are sold out. So, uh, nevermind.