CITY ANNOUNCES NEARLY $540,000 GRANTS TO NONPROFIT PROGRAMS

Nearly $540,000, in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds will help low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development. This is more than the usual yearly grant allocations because, due to the pandemic, the City received additional funding from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so blessed to have so many great nonprofits in our community,” said Kelly Lundberg. “We are thrilled to assist with their endeavors to create stronger families.”

“Our partner agencies are doing important work by helping residents succeed and lead meaningful lives. We’re fortunate to live in a community that’s committed to supporting local organizations who go above and beyond each day to provide essential services to the public,” said Mayor Henry. “I’m also thankful for the work and leadership of our Community Development Division and the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services as they manage the funds. In addition, we value and appreciate the funding we receive from the federal government to assist in local efforts to enhance Fort Wayne and the quality of life for our residents.”

The City uses a competitive application process to award the grants. A volunteer committee helps score the applications and makes recommendations on funding. Criteria are based on goals for the use of federal funds that are developed in part with input from local residents.

Please see the attached list of programs that have been awarded grants from both CDBG and ESG funding sources.

