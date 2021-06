The dressing is better than anything you’ll ever get out of a bottle. My family has always made stuffed peppers one way and one way only – with ground beef, white rice, cheddar cheese, and plenty of ketchup – and while I will love that classic option forever, I’ve got one for you that has a lighter feel with a little more flair – Ranch Chicken Stuffed Peppers. These babies are the ultimate use for leftover rotisserie chicken and they feature a cool and creamy homemade ranch that I’m pretty sure could make anything taste good. They’re simple to make, but zesty and unique enough that they feel like a departure from your usual dinner routine.