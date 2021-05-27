An Encouraging Word: Becoming a super flavor

Thank You for the gift of words. Our words are so powerful. We know that our words can build up or tear down. We pray we would use our words to build each other up, build up our marriage, and build up Your Kingdom. We pray we would share life-giving words with one another each and every day to remind one another of the truth. We pray we would share life-giving words with those around us and encourage people with the truth. Please help us to choose our words wisely and to hold back words that could tear down the heart of another in Jesus’ name AMEN!