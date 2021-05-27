Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

An Encouraging Word: Becoming a super flavor

Marie Evening News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this Memorial Day weekend, we rightly recognize those who gave their all so we Americans can continue enjoying the freedoms too often taken for granted. But this last weekend of May is also unofficially recognized by many as the beginning of summer. As a kid, I grew up with my Dad’s family converging on our backyard and patio for a Memorial Day cookout. We always finished the main meal with homemade, hand-churned ice cream, which my cousins and I all took turns cranking. The flavor was almost always vanilla.

www.sooeveningnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Vanilla Ice Cream#Vanilla Flavor#Super Food#Chocolate Ice Cream#Chocolate Gifts#Hot Food#Americans#Ice Cream Flavors#Caramel#Toppings#Plain Ol Vanilla#Butter Pecan#Strawberry#Butterscotch#Vanilla Christians#Homemade#Flowers#Special Gifts#Turns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Walmart
Related
Religionguideposts.org

Two Words to Avoid When You Pray

I’m a firm believer in praying what you really feel. In my prayers, I’ve cried in frustration, complained of ill treatment and told God what I think of certain people. I’ve even expressed my anger at God. Yet, for all my (possibly foolish) honesty, there’s one kind of prayer I’ve been careful to avoid, prayer after prayer, year after year. I call it the “no way” prayer.
Religionmainstreetnews.com

DAY: Morning Time!

Do you wake up to the sounds of an alarm clock yelling at you to get out of the bed, or does your body’s internal clock wake you up in the morning? Do you hit the snooze button, begging for ten more minutes of sleep, or do you bounce out of bed ready to take on the day?
Religionftc.co

Your Weird Church is “Plan A” and There is No “Plan B”

I’m not an old man, but I’ve been in churches for going on 45 years now, and I think this is the weirdest time to be a churchman in my lifetime. I’ve been in plenty of weird churches too. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a church that wasn’t weird in some way. I bet the same is true for you.
Religionswiowanewssource.com

Grow the Word

-Ephesians 2:4-5 It’s not about you. It’s not about me. It’s all about God. Do you need to be reminded of this as often as I do? I catch myself trying to earn God’s love and deserve His mercy. If I just quit doing this and do more of that then maybe I’ll be more lovable in God’s sight. That’s a dead end road filled with frustration and hopelessness. It’s actually got little to do with us, and everything to do with God.
Recipesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

A cobbler full of summer flavors

This summer, get a little wild in the kitchen and make something different. It’s alright to mix up the seasonal menu now and again by creating dishes out of the ordinary as a change up from the usual warm-weather favorites. It’s true for many fruits that the summer months are...
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Life-Giving Words

Thank You for the gift of words. Our words are so powerful. We know that our words can build up or tear down. We pray we would use our words to build each other up, build up our marriage, and build up Your Kingdom. We pray we would share life-giving words with one another each and every day to remind one another of the truth. We pray we would share life-giving words with those around us and encourage people with the truth. Please help us to choose our words wisely and to hold back words that could tear down the heart of another in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Danville, PADaily Item

Berry muffins showcase flavors of summer

Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville. Kaitlyn: I have always been a huge fan of muffins and this recipe perfected them. I love fruit and I will give any excuse to add them to any recipe.
Food & DrinksLewiston Morning Tribune

Flavors of Italy grace pasta dish

Taste the flavors of Sicily in this traditional Sicilian dish. Eggplant gives a meatylike texture to this vegetarian dinner. The recipe originated in Catania on the Eastern coast of Sicily and is named after the opera “Norma,” which was composed by Sicilian Vincenzo Bellini. The Parmesan cheese for the garnish...
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Citrus-Flavored Margarita Salt

Margarita salt is a fabulous addition to margaritas and other cocktails. The saltiness intensifies a drink's sweet and sour flavors, and flavored salts give it a nice boost. While you can buy endless varieties of margarita salt, it's quick, easy, and inexpensive to make at home. This recipe uses a...
Food & DrinksFox 59

Summer flavors for national candy month

Many have a sweet tooth. June is national candy month. As we all get back to the things we love we've got some tips to help you celebrate summer with your favorite treats. We talk to Lauren Boland, the communications director for the national confectioners association.
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Moment in the Word

1 Corinthians 12:21-23 And the eye cannot say unto the hand, I have no need of thee: nor again the head to the feet, I have no need of you. 22Nay, much more those members of the body, which seem to be more feeble, are necessary: 23And those members of the body, which we think to be less honourable, upon these we bestow more abundant honour.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: Pentecost

This Sunday is Pentecost. On the Christian calendar, Pentecost is celebrated on the 50th day after Easter Sunday and commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit to the followers of Jesus. The term is derived from the Greek word for 50th. The events of Pentecost were described in Acts 2 and found the Disciples celebrating the Jewish Feast of Weeks, which came on the 50th day after the celebration of the First Fruits.
Recipestheazweekend.com

Gourmet Girls Avocado Toast Recipe

Here is the Gourmet Girls recipe for their Avocado Toast with Lemon Vinaigrette:. Mash the avocadoes in a bowl leaving chunks to taste. Add ¼ cup vinaigrette and mix well. Top toast with avocado, layer bacon, tomatoes and sprouts drizzle with more vinaigrette to taste. Serve with eggs if desired.
Recipesbiltmorebeacon.com

Fresh Flavors Shine Outdoors

Whether you enjoy spring meals al fresco or simply turn to warm-weather dishes at the comfort of your own dining table, the season brings with it a perfect excuse to shake up lunch and dinner menus with these sabich and tossed bean salad with lemon vinaigrette recipes. Sabich. INGREDIENTS. Prep...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Cereal-Flavored Instant Oatmeals

Say goodbye to blend oatmeal, thanks to the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Oatmeal packets. In an effort to make instant oatmeal a little more exciting, General Mills’ Big G Instant Oatmeals now come in flavors inspired by four iconic breakfast cereals. Beginning In June, you'll be able to get your hands on Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs, and Trix oatmeal varieties, so you can enjoy two tasty breakfast options in one bowl.
Lifestyletheloopnewspaper.com

May I have a word?

Do you have a special collection of treasured items, set on display or wrapped carefully and put away safely in some dark corner of your home?. It has become popular to collect items both beautiful and quirky, from teacups to character Funko figures. We enjoy heralding antiques to merely old items, unique and hard to find pieces, sometimes saving them from oblivion like lunch boxes from the ‘50s that would otherwise rust away if not rescued and given safe haven. I especially like the ones that portray iconic television shows such as “The Lone Ranger,” “Bozo” and “Howdy Doody.”
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

Ginger the root of healthy flavor

A shout out to Harry Bland who delivered the Reflector to our home for the last 22 years and all the other carriers. Thank you and best wishes. If you see me out at the Pitt County Farmer’s Market, now open Thursday to Saturday 8 to 1 getting great produce, I will still be wearing my mask — and we are fully vaccinated in our home.
Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

Worship

9 a.m. worship in-person (masks must be worn); live-streamed on Facebook and posted later that day to website. www.christlutherandeforest.org or on YouTube/ChristLutheranDeForest. Mon-Thur: 9 to 3 p.m. ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH/ST. MARY OF THE LAKE. 209 South St., Waunakee. 849-5121 • www.stjb.org. Sat Vigil — 5 and 8...
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

Global Flavors Recipe Contest

We’re looking for a one-way ticket to delicious! Take us on a trip with the Canadian favorite poutine. Your seafood pho and Venezuelan arepas will do the trick, too. And don’t worry—we’ll make sure to leave room for your homemade mochi ice cream. Whether the dish is inspired by your own homeland, a friend from overseas or your go-to neighborhood restaurant, we’re interested—so long as it has 12 ingredients or fewer. Enter for a chance to win $500.
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Flavorful Fish Tales: One year of serving super seafood

From chowders so flavorful they spark refill requests, to lobster rolls, seafood dinners with trimmings and steaks prepared to order, Fish Tales Restaurant in Homosassa has your dining tastes covered. Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle. Now celebrating their first anniversary in Homosassa Square Shopping Center, owners Dan and...