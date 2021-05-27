An Encouraging Word: Becoming a super flavor
On this Memorial Day weekend, we rightly recognize those who gave their all so we Americans can continue enjoying the freedoms too often taken for granted. But this last weekend of May is also unofficially recognized by many as the beginning of summer. As a kid, I grew up with my Dad's family converging on our backyard and patio for a Memorial Day cookout. We always finished the main meal with homemade, hand-churned ice cream, which my cousins and I all took turns cranking. The flavor was almost always vanilla.