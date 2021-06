Liguria isn't the only Italian region to proffer up pesto sauce. Sicilian pesto is an equally enticing alternative to the classic version with basil. Its colors and flavors hold transportive powers – thanks a good part to the tomatoes, which along with almonds and ricotta, comprise the base of the recipe. The tomatoes up the creamy factor, resulting in the perfect consistency for pasta-clinging. This Sicilian pesto can be made in a matter of minutes and it works just as well as on bruschetta and crostini as it does on pasta.