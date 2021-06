New program helps match up candidates with apprenticeship opportunities for every age. Merrill High School and area businesses have long been involved in the Youth Apprenticeship (YA) Program, providing paid opportunities for students to learn a skill or an industry on the job, while also earning a wage and sometimes school credit. But beyond high school, did you know that there are apprenticeship opportunities still available, regardless of your age? Have you ever wanted to move to a new career or switch industries?