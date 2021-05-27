Cancel
Remember When Dierks Bentley Dropped His ‘Black’ Album?

By Angela Stefano
 17 days ago
On May 27, 2016, Dierks Bentley released his eighth studio album, Black. Five years later, its title track and third single, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, is popular on the video-focused app TikTok -- so much so, in fact, that there's a Make My World Go Black EP, featuring songs from the album, on Spotify and iTunes.

