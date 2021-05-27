Facebook changes policy on Covid-19 origin claims

Josh Rogin, author of “Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi, and the Battle for the Twenty-First Century” tells Brian Kilmeade he is shocked there has not been more of a bipartisan push into figuring out how we got into this dystopian mess with the coronavirus. Rogin says looking into the origin of the virus is not a political or scientific question, it is a forensic question to figure out what happened. Rogin believes we need bipartisanship and leadership to get to the bottom of this to save as many lives as possible and that’s going to require asking Anthony Fauci some uncomfortable questions. Rogin also explained the difficult position President Biden is in because if he admits that the lab accident theory is plausible, the progressive wing of his party will get thrown under the bus.