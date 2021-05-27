Cancel
Internet

Facebook changes policy on Covid-19 origin claims

Herald & Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook said it's no longer removing from its platforms claims that Covid-19 was man-made. CNN's Brian Stelter reports.

herald-review.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Stelter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cnn#Facebook Inc#Cnn#Policy
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

US still not sure on the origins of Covid-19 pandemic

In the wake of new revelations that several researchers at a lab in Wuhan, China, got sick and hospitalized in November 2019, CNN’s Natasha Bertrand says the US intelligence community is still not 100% certain on the origin of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
ScienceNew York Post

Lab-leak theory no longer ‘fake news’ and other commentary

Suddenly, “it’s okay to speculate about a lab leak” in China as the source of COVID-19, snarks National Review’s Jim Geraghty. Ex-New York Times science writer Donald McNeil Jr., 18 scientists in a letter to Science magazine and even The Washington Post editorial board have now all backed the possibility that the coronavirus escaped from a Wuhan lab. There is still no “definitive case,” but “circumstantial evidence” has been “piling up.” What are the odds, after all, “that a novel coronavirus” from bats would “spontaneously and independently cause an outbreak in the middle of a city that housed not one, but two laboratories researching novel coronaviruses” from bats?
EducationSmoky Mountain News

Some need to expand their news sources

As an occasional writer of letters to the editor I sometimes receive feedback, mostly positive but sometimes negative or dismissive. Most of the time I don’t hear anything, which causes me to wonder if I was just speaking to the void. I was very surprised then to see my name at the beginning of a guest column, no less. I am, therefore, gratified that people are indeed paying attention.
Florida Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Democrat who ran Florida's pandemic response blasts Rebekah Jones for 'running a disinformation campaign'

Jared Moskowitz realized he had a big problem and needed to fix it. As the head of Florida’s emergency management department, he was already in charge of pandemic response and had to contend with someone in his office possibly leaking to a purveyor of what he called coronavirus “disinformation.” The person receiving the leaks was Rebekah Jones, a fired health department worker who earned national media attention for unsubstantiated allegations that Florida was manipulating Covid-19 death data.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Washington Post frets Facebook allowing posts on lab-leak theory will lead to anti-Asian discrimination

The Washington Post worried in a new report that Asian-Americans could be harmed with Facebook now allowing posts that claim the coronavirus was manmade. "The reopening of debate presents challenging issues for Facebook because the claim has also been associated with a wave of anti-Asian sentiment," the Post reported Friday, in a story headlined, "Facebook’s reversal on banning claims that covid-19 is man-made could unleash more anti-Asian sentiment."
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Josh Rogin: On The Difficult Position The Biden Administration Is In If They Admit The Lab Accident Theory Is Plausible

Josh Rogin, author of “Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi, and the Battle for the Twenty-First Century” tells Brian Kilmeade he is shocked there has not been more of a bipartisan push into figuring out how we got into this dystopian mess with the coronavirus. Rogin says looking into the origin of the virus is not a political or scientific question, it is a forensic question to figure out what happened. Rogin believes we need bipartisanship and leadership to get to the bottom of this to save as many lives as possible and that’s going to require asking Anthony Fauci some uncomfortable questions. Rogin also explained the difficult position President Biden is in because if he admits that the lab accident theory is plausible, the progressive wing of his party will get thrown under the bus.
RussiaPosted by
Fox News

CNN mocked over reporting study conservatives more likely than liberals to believe misleading news reports

CNN was mocked this week for its a piece citing a study that disparaged conservatives' news judgment. In the piece, the liberal network cited a "small but intensive" study compiled by communications specialists at Ohio State University, who claimed that "more engaging but false stories tended to support beliefs held by conservatives, while viral news stories that were also true tended to support beliefs held by liberals."
POTUSMSNBC

Facebook's announcement likely to hurt Trump's fundraising schemes

Donald Trump's Twitter ban appears to be permanent, whether the former president runs again for elected office or not, but the Republican has held out hope that he might yet return to Facebook. That now appears likely, though he'll apparently have to wait a while. Facebook announced Friday a two-year...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Joe Concha: Fauci emails show he was aware of possible lab leak despite public dismissal

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary. What did Dr. Anthony Fauci know and when did he know it?. Perhaps the biggest story of the day -- and arguably of the year -- are emails written by Fauci regarding him being well-aware of a possible lab leak of COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, despite publicly stating at the time a man-made coronavirus was impossible.
Public Healthmediaite.com

Brian Kilmeade Claims Fauci Knew ‘The Whole Time’ Covid Lab Leak Theory Was Plausible: ‘Can’t Duck This Anymore’

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade went off on China while insinuating that Dr. Anthony Fauci dishonestly tamped down speculation about the origins of the coronavirus. On Monday’s Fox & Friends, Kilmeade delivered a tangent on China’s lack of transparency throughout investigations into the pandemic’s origin, groaning “there is such little curiosity as to how it started.” He connected this to The Wall Street Journal’s report on intelligence that researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in late 2019, which gives implicit, circumstantial credence to the Covid lab-leak theory.