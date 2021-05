A special May 4th election takes place tomorrow. There will be a few millage/bond proposals on the ballot for residents to decide. According to the Mecosta County Clerk's Office voters will decide on a Mecosta County Parks Commission Community-Oriented Millage proposal to renovate and update facilities. Parks Superintendent Jeff Abel says if approved this millage will go toward day use visitors including lowering the price for a day pass for Mecosta Co. residents. Other projects would include maintaining existing parks, renovating deteriorating buildings and park grounds, adding new facilities, enhancement and upkeep of trails and more. The millage will be for .5 mills, or 50 cents for every $1,000 of taxable valuation. The millage would last for a period of five years — from 2021 to 2025 — and would bring in an estimated $716,089.