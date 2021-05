Each Friday evening at the Heritage Pavilion in downtown Fort Scott live music performances are offered to the community from 7 to 8 p.m. “This week’s featured artist will be David Prickett on guitar and vocal,” Ralph Carlson, event organizer, said. “David made his career in Alaska, moving back to Deerfield Missouri upon retiring. David has a wide range of music, from gospel, Hymns, classic country, and old standards. David has been a great supporter of our Chamber of Commerce music series and it is a real pleasure to get him back.”