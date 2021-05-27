Jerk Tofu with Mango Lime Salsa

(1)14-ounce package firm tofu, drained and cut into ½” cubes. 1 tablespoon poppy seeds (optional – no worries if you don’t have it!) In a medium heavy pot, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, stirring occasionally until soft, about 8-10 minutes. Add water then transfer to a food processor or use an immersion blender and pulse until a smooth mixture forms – set aside. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium heat then stir in curry powder, sesame seeds, ginger, poppy seeds, and red pepper flakes, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Add tofu and coat with spice mixture for 30 seconds. Stir in onion/garlic mixture, tomatoes, garlic salt, salt and pepper. Bring to boil then reduce heat to a low simmer, covered, for 10-15 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft - adding ½ cup water or unsalted vegetable broth if needed. Stir in coconut milk then continue to simmer on low heat, uncovered for 2-3 minutes. Salt to taste if needed. Serve in shallow bowls over hot rice then top with garnish.