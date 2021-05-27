Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Jerk Tofu with Mango Lime Salsa

By Trudy Stone
Clean Eating
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. To cut tofu into planks, simply slice a block of tofu crosswise into eight equal sections. 2 tbsp jerk seasoning (TRY: Primal Palate Organic Spices Jerk Seasoning) 2 tbsp minced ginger. 2 cloves garlic, minced. 2 14-oz pkgs...

www.cleaneatingmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limes#Mangos#Serving Size#Food Drink#Lime Juice#Coconut Oil#Olive Oil#Sea Salt#Mango Lime Salsa#14 Oz Pkgs Organic#Cholesterol Content#Saturated Fat Content#Add Tofu#Prepare Salsa#Fresh Cilantro#Garlic#Unsweetened Coconut#Almonds#Taste#Recipe Calories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Recipeswhatsupmag.com

Healthy Highlight: Mango

I love mango flavored sorbet or a mango smoothie, but I never really thought to go to the grocery store and buy a mango itself until recently. Once I finally learned how to cut the mango (don't worry, I added a link to learn below), it has become my new favorite snack to keep in the house.
RecipesOur Best Bites

Avocado Salsa Verde

Who else is ready for summer? I. Am. Ready. My kids are ready. We have the tiniest of windows to take a vacation this year, so I’m actually in Utah right now visiting my family and eating Avocado Salsa Verde and blissfully ignoring anything happening in Louisiana. Over spring break,...
RecipesEpicurious

Microwave Coconut Sticky Rice With Mango

Mango sticky rice was always a special treat for me and my siblings when we were growing up. After dinner, my mom would buy it from the street vendors who rode around on bicycles selling it in little banana leaf packages. It was an expensive dessert, so we always shared one among all five of us. Two bites each!
Food & Drinkshiltonheadmonthly.com

TOFU COCONUT CURRY

(1)14-ounce package firm tofu, drained and cut into ½” cubes. 1 tablespoon poppy seeds (optional – no worries if you don’t have it!) In a medium heavy pot, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic, stirring occasionally until soft, about 8-10 minutes. Add water then transfer to a food processor or use an immersion blender and pulse until a smooth mixture forms – set aside. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium heat then stir in curry powder, sesame seeds, ginger, poppy seeds, and red pepper flakes, stirring constantly for 1 minute. Add tofu and coat with spice mixture for 30 seconds. Stir in onion/garlic mixture, tomatoes, garlic salt, salt and pepper. Bring to boil then reduce heat to a low simmer, covered, for 10-15 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft - adding ½ cup water or unsalted vegetable broth if needed. Stir in coconut milk then continue to simmer on low heat, uncovered for 2-3 minutes. Salt to taste if needed. Serve in shallow bowls over hot rice then top with garnish.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Watermelon Salsa

Nutritional Guidelines (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) A plump and ripe, fresh watermelon is one of the highlights of summer. They can be sliced into wedges and gobbled up right from your hands on a hot day, or scooped into balls and added to a fruit salad.
RecipesHenry County Daily Herald

Fast and fresh Turkey Burgers with Mango Salsa

Cookouts are on the horizon, and people are always on the lookout for delicious dishes that are easily cooked on the grill. Burgers are a staple of grilling season. Burgers might be relatively simple, but that does not mean they have to be ordinary. Switching up the main ingredient (i.e.,...
Food & Drinkspreventionrd.com

Quinoa Mango Black Bean Salad with Chipotle-Lime Vinaigrette + Weekly Menu

Happy Memorial Day! Hopefully you are celebrating a long, relaxing weekend with lots of fun and sun! The weekend days here in Michigan have progressively improved. We went from winter clothes on the boat on Saturday to spring clothes on the boat on Sunday, to summer clothes today…if our kids weren’t boated-out. Regardless, summer clothes today – YES!
RecipesPosted by
Health

Summer Vegetable Curry With Crispy Tofu

While rice cooks, stir together corn, basil, cilantro, and 1½ tablespoons lime juice in a medium bowl. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high. Cook tofu, undisturbed, until nicely browned on bottoms, about 4 minutes. Flip tofu over and cook until browned on both sides, about 8 minutes total. Transfer tofu to a plate, and cover to keep warm.
Recipesnwestiowa.com

Tequila Lime Strawberry Shortcakes

There are so very many ways to enjoy strawberries, but none better than straight from the garden, warm and ripe. If your trip to the strawberry patch resulted in very many berries, try one of these tasty desserts — varying from super simple to a bit more involved. We think...
Recipesfoodbylingling.com

Tofu Tomato Noodle Soup

Delicious and comforting tofu tomato noodle soup inspired by my childhood favourite dish!. As I mentioned at the start of this blog, this dish is inspired by my favourite childhood comfort food: Tomato and egg noodle soup. After going vegan, my mother and I veganized this recipe by simply replacing the egg with tofu. The deliciousness and comfort of the dish remained and we would often add other vegetables to the dish to shake things up! in this recipe, we are making the OG version with diced tomatoes and diced medium-firm tofu.
Recipesgreenbowl2soul.com

Sweet mango chili sauce

Sweet mango chili sauce is a very simple and tasty Asian dipping sauce. The delicious combination of the sweetness of mangoes and the kick of red chili flakes, topped with tangy lime juice will make your appetizers taste even better. This post contains affiliate links. Please read my full disclosure...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Italian Lime and Pistachio Gelato

This Italian lime and pistachio gelato is so refreshing and delicious! The combination of lime and pistachio is unique with a special taste that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare – 4 minutes to make plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Fried Gnocchi and Steak with Salsa Verde

Gnocchi is fried and topped with tomatoes, greens, steak and salsa verde, however the best part is it's ready in just 20min!. This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
Recipesgreatbritishchefs.com

Greens and caramelised tofu with XO sauce

This dish is all about the sauce. I have suggested making more than you will need, as it keeps well in the fridge for a few weeks and makes almost anything from sandwiches to salad bowls taste even more delicious. 1. Start with the XO sauce. Heat the oil in...
Food & Drinksfannetasticfood.com

Mango Overnight Oats with Coconut

I love waking up to overnight oatmeal for breakfast, and this kiwi mango overnight oats recipe with coconut is no exception!. It’s a stunner, with tropical fruits like mango and kiwi and a sprinkle of shredded coconut for added texture and flavor. Coconut Overnight Oats with Mango and Kiwi. Overnight...
Recipesfoodmakesmehappy.com

Cilantro and Lime Basmati Rice

What do you usually serve with a big protein meal? Perhaps steamed or roasted veggies? What about something for carbs? Instead of the usual potatoes, let's try this basmati rice with a little aroma boost. Cilantro and lime basmati rice - Ingredients (about 5 portions)?. 2 measuring cups basmati rice.
Recipeschiselandfork.com

Mango Crepes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure. These mango crepes are made with super thin pancakes rolled up and stuffed with a delicious sweet and slightly sour mango filling. I'm a big fan of mangos and use it in a variety of recipes - from mango jam...
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Chipotle Corn Salsa

If you love Chipotle's corn salsa, we've got a recipe that comes pretty darn close. It's sweet with medium heat, and it adds a burst of color to any dish you're cooking at home. We recommend it for tortilla chip dipping or for sprinkling over taco salad, a burrito bowl, or classic tacos.