Every year right about now, we start talking about camel. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it really is the best fall neutral as it looks expensive, goes with everything, and never goes out of style. There, we got that out of the way. There's no lack of camel pieces on the market for fall, which indicates that brands are onto our insatiable thirst for fall camel pieces. But with that comes inevitable decisions to make because we can't have a closet full of camel (or can we?...).

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO