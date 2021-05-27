newsbreak-logo
Movies

Movie Reviews

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpiral (Showing in Theatres) Well, I had a good run. My last two films were a real pleasure to see and review for you good folks…. Spiral, a continuation of the Saw franchise, lives up to its premise … a torture movie … and let me tell you true, it was an experience in torture to watch it. I am convinced at some point in the future, the United Nations will label the forced viewing of this film as a crime against humanity.

Samuel Jackson
Chris Rock
#Movie Reviews#Rated R#Horror Films#Spiral#Torture
