Florida State

Federal agency will allow placement of flags at Florida National Cemetery

By Congressman Daniel Webster
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Memorial Day, we honor the brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, reservists and Marines who have laid down their lives for this great country. Ahead of this year’s Memorial Day, the Veterans Affairs Administration announced that national cemeteries across the country would allow for the mass placement of flags. The announcement...

The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Veterans Stronghold

Veterans love The Villages. More than 19,000 call The Villages home, giving the area the highest percentage of former members of the armed forces in the nation at 16.8% of the total population, according to the 2019 5-year American Community Survey. Nationwide, only 5.5% of the population are veterans, down from 18% in 1980. The census counts those who live in The Villages Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes all of Sumter County, including areas not part of The Villages, but none of Lake or Marion counties.
Florida Statevillages-news.com

Florida Friendly Landscaping must follow rules in The Villages

Did you know that the deed restrictions have a sod requirement in The Villages?. Some units state the lot must be sodded, some have a 51 percent provision and others state that all homesites shall remain finished with the same quantity and style of water conservative, drought-tolerant sod and landscape as originally provided by the Developer.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Employees needed amid hiring boom

Shoppers and diners can’t walk a block without seeing hiring signs in windows at The Villages storefronts. Restaurants, retailers and service providers are roaring back with sales rising as consumers open their pocketbooks to enjoy a lifestyle after a pandemic. But these business owners and managers are having trouble finding workers, resulting in some instances of reduced operating hours or limiting customer capacity during regular hours. It’s not just happening in The Villages, either. Nearly every Florida community is facing a challenge in finding workers, said Jerry Parrish, Ph.D., chief economist at the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “We just had a discussion with lot of businesses around Florida to get a take on what’s happening,” he said. “It was unbelievable the number of businesses that responded. It seemed like every one of them is hiring but can’t find workers.”
Florida StateVillages Daily Sun

Florida trends: VHS steer project

For future farmers, it’s never too early to raise show animals. And while it may seem early to start for the next county fair as soon as the current one ends, it’s the standard practice for many fairs. But the start for The Villages High School Agriscience Academy’s steer project...
Florida StateFrankfort Times

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Sumter County, FLvillages-news.com

New commissioners should cut their pay

When are the three new Sumter County commissioners (Craig Estep, Oren Miller, and Gary Search) planning to cut their own salaries? During their campaigns, they accused the previous commissioners of voting themselves, what they claimed to be, an excessive pay raise of 9.8 percent. They said that such an increase was outrageous, especially for a part time job. Yet, I have not seen a single one of these newly elected commissioners volunteer to roll back their pay to previous levels. Where is their outrage now? They seem to have conveniently forgotten about their harsh criticisms and campaign rhetoric regarding the pay hike, which they insinuated would be rescinded if they were elected. Each of the new commissioners – Estep, Miller, and Search – quietly and hypocritically accepted the increased salary with no objection. During the Estep/Miller/Search campaign, many taxpayers commented in the Villages-News.com about the pay raise. For example:
Sumter County, FLvillages-news.com

Did Sumter County residents win the battle but lose the war?

The Landslide Vote to Roll Back the Property-Tax Increase by Increasing Impact Fees. The subject of impact fees and property taxes is complex and not very sexy. However, the combination of a sweetheart impact fee for the Developer and higher property taxes for Sumter County residents to pay for the Developer’s county roads and other infrastructure results in each of us giving the Developer an annual gift of hundreds of dollars. The residents woke up to that fact last year. We tossed out three developer puppet Commissioners (Butler, Burgess, and Printz) and elected County Commissioners Estep, Miller, and Search (the “EMS team”) in a landslide, resulting in the EMS team having a majority on the 5-member Commission.
Florida Statevillages-news.com

Florida adds more than 3,300 cases of COVID-19 as death toll continues to rise

Florida reported more than 3,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the death toll from the virus continued to climb across the Sunshine State. All told, Florida is reporting 2,289,522 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 2,246,756 are residents. A total of 85,525 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 32,658 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 36,776 deaths and 93,056 people have been hospitalized.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Village of Fenney couple makes plea for removal of oak tree

A Village of Fenney husband and wife were hoping for the removal of an oak tree near their home. Kim and Robert Cauthers purchased their home in 2019 in the Patricia Villas. “We love it here,” said Kim Cauthers, who said they were lured to The Villages by longtime friends.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

CDD 1 supervisor resigns after moving out of The Villages

A Community Development District 1 supervisor has resigned after deciding to move out of The Villages. Tom Papin of the Village of Rio Grande has resigned because he and his wife are moving to South Caroline to deal with “pressing family needs,” according to his resignation letter. He added that, “Family must come first.” Papin and his wife purchased their home in The Villages in 2006.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

What does hotly debated new Florida elections law do? Here’s what it actually says

Florida’s new election law was fiercely debated from the moment it was introduced. But what will it actually change for voters and the people who run state elections? The GOP-pushed bill went through several revisions before being signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 6, and some of the more controversial measures were watered down. But voters can still expect major changes in how they vote and ...
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

DeSantis emphasizes successes, challenges

In front of a full house and a national viewing broadcast, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted Florida’s sound response to the COVID-19 pandemic that he said had other states following the Sunshine State’s lead. It was part of a town hall meeting in The Villages that segued into more questions about veterans, immigration and more, as he spoke to Villagers and others Wednesday morning at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex. He addressed what he considered two key firsts for Florida as he put the state’s gradual reopening into the context of health and business issues: prioritizing seniors’ vaccinations and creating dedicated care for infected nursing-home residents.