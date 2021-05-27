Weekend Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway
Hendrick Motorsports drivers vying to achieve milestone victory. The magic number is 269, and four drivers have a vested interest in getting there. Hendrick Motorsports’ next NASCAR Cup Series victory will be the organization’s 269th and will break a tie with Petty Enterprises for most all-time—a tie that has existed for one week, since reigning series champion Chase Elliott picked up the 268th win for HMS last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas.www.caswellmessenger.com