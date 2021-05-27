Weekend Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott still is seeking his first win of the season after capturing the series championship last year, his fifth on the circuit. He’s come close on a number of occasions and has recorded four top-five finishes, including a pair of runner-up performances. Elliott, who posted a career-high five victories in 2020, will hope to notch his first this year when he takes part in the 2021 Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday. The 25-year-old registered his only win at Dover in this race in 2018 and has 10 top-fives in 15 starts at the track across all three NASCAR series.