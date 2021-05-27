Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Weekend Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

caswellmessenger.com
 8 days ago

Hendrick Motorsports drivers vying to achieve milestone victory. The magic number is 269, and four drivers have a vested interest in getting there. Hendrick Motorsports’ next NASCAR Cup Series victory will be the organization’s 269th and will break a tie with Petty Enterprises for most all-time—a tie that has existed for one week, since reigning series champion Chase Elliott picked up the 268th win for HMS last Sunday at Circuit of The Americas.

www.caswellmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Matt Kenseth
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Rick Hendrick
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Johnny Sauter
Person
Jimmie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martinsville Speedway#Nascar Cup Series#Speedway Motorsports#Chip Ganassi Racing#Race#Petty Enterprises#Hms#Circuit Of The Americas#Fox#Nascar Radio#Las Vegas Motor Speedway#Chevrolet#Homestead Miami Speedway#Cota#Coke#Nascar Xfinity Series#Dodge#Mrn#Prn#Roush Fenway Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
Darlington, SCPosted by
WOKV

Martin Truex Jr. dominates at Darlington to 3rd win of year

DARLINGTON, S.C. — (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. powered his way around Darlington Raceway, sweeping both stages and leading the final 105 laps Sunday. Kyle Larson cut into Truex's often large lead over the final 30 laps, coming as close as two car-lengths down the stretch. But the Joe Gibbs Racing driver held him off for his third victory of the season.
Darlington, SCspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT DARLINGTON: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #12 – DARLINGTON RACEWAY. All three NASCAR National Series will be in action at Darlington Raceway as part of NASCAR’s annual Throwback Weekend. Chevrolet drivers will seek to corral the 42nd NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) victory for the Bowtie Brand in the 120th race on the 1.366-mile oval in the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, May 9. Austin Dillon’s runner-up finish in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 1LE led four Team Chevy drivers in the top-10 in the 293-lap race in September 2020.
Motorsportsblackchronicle.com

2021 Drydene 400 picks, predictions, odds: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Chase Elliott at Dover

Chase Elliott still is seeking his first win of the season after capturing the series championship last year, his fifth on the circuit. He’s come close on a number of occasions and has recorded four top-five finishes, including a pair of runner-up performances. Elliott, who posted a career-high five victories in 2020, will hope to notch his first this year when he takes part in the 2021 Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sunday. The 25-year-old registered his only win at Dover in this race in 2018 and has 10 top-fives in 15 starts at the track across all three NASCAR series.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

2021 Drydene 400 odds: Surprising NASCAR at Dover picks, predictions from top model

Dover International Speedway has been known affectionately as "The Monster Mile" since the mid-1970s. The Monster Bridge over Turn 3 gives one of the most unique perspectives in racing and you'll see track mascot Miles the Monster just about everywhere at the 2021 Drydene 400 on Sunday. Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time winner at Dover and coming off his third win of the season last week at Darlington.
Darlington, SCArkansas Online

Harvick aims for repeat in return to Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Kevin Harvick is hoping his winless start to the season will end at Darlington Raceway -- just like last year. Harvick hadn't taken the checkered flag in 2020 until winning at the "Lady in Black" on May 17 in NASCAR's return to racing after more than two months away because of the pandemic.
Darlington, SCHenry County Daily Herald

Martin Truex holds off Kyle Larson for NASCAR win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — In the final stage of Sunday’s Goodyear 400, Kyle Larson turned a Martin Truex Jr. cakewalk into a study in suspense, but Larson couldn’t keep Truex out of Victory Lane in the 12th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season. Truex swept the first two stages and...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Alex Bowman returns No. 48 to NASCAR Victory Lane at Dover

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson won 11 times at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in the No. 48 and turned the reigns over to Bowman when he stepped away from NASCAR racing at the end of the 2020 season. Bowman, grabbed control of the race on a round of...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

We Shouldn't Have to Convince You Darlington Was Good

--- It’s closer to 20 years, Smoke, and everyone still seems to be on that same kick, or at least everyone NASCAR most seems to care about. Since you’ve retired, the Cup Series has gradually experienced a reduction of horsepower and an increase in downforce all in the name of shorter attention spans -- all the emphasis being placed on restarts and crashing.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Creed succeeds through major carnage at Darlington

Race winner Sheldon Creed, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado. Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images. Creed led the way on a restart with two of 147 laps remaining and quickly powered out to a sizeable lead. After taking the white flag, a caution was displayed – the fifth in the final 35 laps – when Hailee Deegan wrecked on the frontstretch.
MotorsportsBleacher Report

NASCAR at Dover 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

The last five NASCAR Cup Series winners at Dover International Speedway top the odds chart for Sunday's Drydene 400. Martin Truex Jr., who is coming off a win at Darlington Raceway, is the favorite to win at the Monster Mile. The No. 19 car driver owns three victories in 2021.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Mixing it Up

A quick peek at the current string of racetracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule leaves no doubt there’s more of a “Mix” of different shapes and sizes that have kept competitors in NASCAR’s top series on their toes. Throughout the month of April and into May, NASCAR goes from...
Motorsportsrotoballer.com

NASCAR Truck Series: DraftKings DFS Lineup Picks for Darlington LiftKits4Less.com 200 (5/7/21)

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is set for some Friday action this week at Darlington Raceway!. The Trucks continue to be dominated by Toyotas, as all seven races have been won by one. Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers have won five races in a row. But things could be different this week, as we've got a Cup driver-less race on our hands and a race that was won by a Ford last year.
Darlington, SCArkansas Online

Truex stays calm for 3rd win in '21

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Martin Truex Jr. got nervous in a hurry near the end of his dominating drive at Darlington Raceway. Barely pushed much of the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver suddenly saw Kyle Larson catching up in the closing laps. Gallery: NASCAR at Darlington, S.C. Truex, though, called...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
The Associated Press

Johnson returns to Indianapolis for road course debut

The lofty expectations started with Chip Ganassi. He is the one who said Jimmie Johnson would win a race during his rookie IndyCar season. And even after his first two races — Johnson has spun, stalled and caused three of the five cautions called — Ganassi hasn’t changed his mind. He still thinks the seven-time NASCAR champion is going to find himself at the right place at the right time and get to victory lane this year.
Motorsportssemoball.com

Truck Series champ Sheldon Creed wins at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) -- Reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed won for the first time this season, moving past Ben Rhodes on a restart three laps from the end and holding on for victory at Darlington Raceway on Friday night. Creed raced to his sixth career victory. He'd been...