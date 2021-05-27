Cancel
Sonoma, CA

A blast to the chi in Sonoma

By STEPHANIE HILLER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s thrilling, isn’t it, that we are finally emerging from the isolation of the pandemic into a tentative and cautious resurgence of social activity. Yet many people are feeling lethargic and uninspired, a blah state sometimes described as “meh!”. Psychologists have already put a label on it. It’s languishing. Uncertainty...

California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires. I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news. If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be...
kenwoodpress.com

Sonoma Land Trust hosts virtual hikes throughout spring season

The Luther Burbank Center’s garden, museum, and gift shop have reopened from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. The center is still under pandemic restrictions, requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the museum or while on a tour. There is also a modified mini-tour for $5 that...
Sonoma County, CAsonomawest.com

KRCB expands its reach with 104.9 FM

On Friday, May 14, Sonoma County’s public radio station KRCB FM began broadcasting on a new frequency: 104.9 FM. “We are now truly Sonoma County’s NPR Station,” said Northern California Media’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle. “With this expanded coverage, we aim to serve everyone in the county, highlighting established and emerging Sonoma County musicians and providing more news coverage of local politics, issues, and fire season breaking news.”
Petaluma, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Petaluma fourth grader earns Striking Spark award

Robert Ferguson Observatory (RFO) has awarded a recipient of this year’s Striking Sparks competition, a program that awards telescopes to Sonoma County students to promote science education and interest in astronomy. The 2021 winner is Violet Cole, a fourth grader from McKinley Elementary School in Petaluma. “Since I have met...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

PD Editorial: Clearing a path for cannabis farms in Sonoma County

There isn’t much middle ground to be found in a smoldering argument over Sonoma County’s rules for commercial cannabis farming. Many residents in the county’s rural enclaves don’t want cannabis fields anywhere near their homes. Growers counter that it’s time to start treating the once-outlawed plant as just another crop in a county with a long tradition of farming.
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Volunteers prepare Santa Rosa park for influx of summer visitors

A group of volunteers came together Saturday at Taylor Mountain to get the regional park ready for summer visitors. The “Happy Trails” event was an opportunity for the park to enlist locals to help with trail maintenance. With a focus on clearing higher brush that might make the trails difficult...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

Fuse is lit on Fourth of July fireworks display in Sonoma

To pay tribute to COVID-19 front line workers and to honor those who have lost their lives during the pandemic, the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association (SVFA) announced that there will be a fireworks display this July Fourth. With public gatherings still banned, changes have been made to the fireworks display that will allow for better, more remote viewing. Fireworks technicians are making changes to the show for a higher aerial display and promise this year’s experience will be a spectacular return. Viewers are encouraged to watch from home or from a distance due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Change is good at Layla in Sonoma

When Layla opened at the new MacArthur Place Hotel in Sonoma two years ago, I liked it. But I put some caveats in the review I wrote back then, noting that “this dining isn’t for everyone. Some of my dining companions have lamented the weirdness, and I’ve heard the same concern from other folks.”
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

New final environmental impact review available for Elnoka development

Along-anticipated Final Environment Impact Report (FEIR) was released by Santa Rosa planners at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, May 1, starting the clock ticking on a public comment period. The public has until June 10 to digest the 726page document and submit their comments. All written comments received will be made public at least 10 days before the FEIR is considered for certification.
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.