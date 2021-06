Five observations from the Braves’ 6-3 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee on Friday night:. After a dismal April in which he posted an 8.05 ERA, Drew Smyly had his second consecutive encouraging start for the Braves. He pitched six innings, allowing just one run (earned) and three hits. He induced a double-play grounder with two on and one out in the sixth to end his night’s work.