Why It’s Time to Reboot “Tales of the Golden Monkey”
Tales of the Golden Monkey would have to either change quite a bit or would need a great director to take on the project in order to come back, and given the things that can get a show canceled these days, it's easy to think that it might have to change a few of the more amusing notes that made it memorable in the past. The main premise of the show is that it's about a pilot of an air cargo delivery service and a whole lot of espionage that centers around a bar known as the Monkey Bar. The title of the show alludes to a giant golden statue that's seen in the pilot and then at the end of the show. If one couldn't guess by now it's more of a placeholder for the title as something that the cast might eventually get to but kind of skirt around for a while until the show ends. But with today's technology and a few well-placed actors, it might be that this show could be revived and turned into something that would last a few seasons since it could be both amusing and adventurous given the type of writers that know how to do such things. Quite honestly though it sounds like a show that might need a lot of work to make a comeback, especially since asking anyone on the street about this show might yield a very low percentage of people that remember it. No, I'm not bashing the show since to be quite honest it reminds me of the Disney cartoon, Talespin, which was inspired by this show apparently. Those that remember the cartoon no doubt recognize the similarities between the many characters and the overall premise of the show since Baloo and Kit Cloudkicker were best buddies in the cartoon, along with their mechanic, Wildcat. That more than lines up with Jake, Corky, and the one-eyed terrier named Jack.