Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Dominic Cummings may be a git with a grudge, but we should take the questions his evidence raised seriously

By Stephen Bush
inews.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some ways, the story of Dominic Cummings is a familiar one: sacked man complains that his boss was a wrong ’un. Unless you are exceptionally lucky in your choice of employers or independently wealthy, we will all have at one point or another have found ourselves having a good old-fashioned grumble about our former (and in some cases, current) employer, and we will all at some point have nodded and smiled while listening to a friend do the same.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Hanssen
Person
Dominic Cummings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Uk#The Third Man#Tory#Communists#The British Government#Healthcare#Nhs#Conservative#Chinese#New Statesman#British Government#Grudges#Questions#Angry Constituents#Principled Whistleblowers#Truth#Suspect#Irresponsible Practices#Gits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
Country
U.K.
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
EconomyTelegraph

Cash crunch risks crushing Dominic Cummings' hi-tech research brainchild

Dominic Cummings will likely be listening intently to the Queen’s Speech this week, hoping that his “high-risk, high-reward” research agency gets more than just a passing mention. The £800m Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) has long been an obsession for the former aide, who came up with the idea...
U.K.inews.co.uk

Dominic Cummings has the opportunity to atone for his lockdown action

Twelve months ago, Dominic Cummings was one of the most controversial figures in the country as he sat in the Downing Street garden struggling to explain his lockdown-busting, eyesight-straining trip to Barnard Castle. Back then, his trip – and his subsequent lack of clarity – caused widespread public anger. This...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer is ‘obsessed with media reality’ and ‘pundit fiction’ of centre ground, says Dominic Cummings

Keir Starmer is "obsessed with media reality" and has no message for voters, Dominic Cummings has claimed after a set of torrid election results for Labour. Boris Johnson's former chief of staff declared that the "centre ground" pursued by Sir Keir was "a pundit fiction" and "does not exist". And he claimed that like nearly all politicians in Westminster Sir Keir "obsesses on media reality not actual reality" and was failing to win support because of it."He’s played the lobby game (badly) for a year without a message to the country, now the pundits will a) savage him, b) tell...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

At 4.21pm on 17 May, Dominic Cummings murdered satire

Clearly it was somewhere in the small print of the roadmap. From Monday 17 May, not only would restaurants and pubs be fully reopened, but the very government itself would roll back the shutters, throw open the windows and, after a long wait, finally let everyone see the alternative reality in which they have been living.We begin with moderately famous blogger Dominic Cummings, who, it transpires, is equally at home in the 25,000 word format as the micro-blog, and the well known micro-blogging host website, Twitter.Of course, Dominic Cummings is no longer involved with the government, after, according to...
EngineeringTelegraph

Dominic Cummings’ research baby is likely to be crushed by the Blob

One British inventor will be watching the birth of Dominic Cummings’ brainchild – the new Advanced Research and Invention Agency, or Aria, with a keen interest. Twenty years ago, Andrew Fentem pioneered a tactile, low cost “multitouch” user interface for small computers that revolutionised how they could be used. The British state’s leading innovation body vowed to support him.
Public HealthThe Independent

Dominic Cummings gives evidence on PM’s Covid response

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s former advisor, has been giving evidence to MPs on the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic. Cummings has fast become one of the PM’s most vocal critics since leaving his post last year after a reported falling out with Johnson. The former No 10 special advisor...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Dominic Cummings evidence could settle Boris Johnson’s fate

It promises to be the parliamentary event of the year so far – and may yet determine the fate of the prime minister. On Wednesday next week, Dominic Cummings will give evidence to MPs about Boris Johnson’s role in making key decisions that critics say may have cost many thousands of lives.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

The Covid-19 questions Dominic Cummings needs to answer

At what point did No 10 recognise Covid-19 would pose a serious threat to the UK? What was the Prime Minister doing?. A central charge from Dominic Cummings was that the Government was too slow to react to the pandemic and failed to heed the warning signs from East Asia. Boris Johnson did not attend any of the first five Cobra meetings on the issue, with claims recently that he was too busy writing his book on Shakespeare to attend. Any light on these matters could cause embarrassment for the Prime Minister.
Public HealthTelegraph

Planet Normal: 'Dominic Cummings has done his own intellect a disservice'

The gloves were off this week in Westminster as Dominic Cummings unleashed his blow-by-blow attack on the government's handling of the pandemic - and hosts of The Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast, Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan were watching. On this week’s show, Liam tells listeners why Mr Cummings’ performance did his own intellect a disservice, Allison tells us why she thinks Health Secretary Matt Hancock is the real pantomime villain and our podcast hosts agree that the former adviser may have delivered one punch too many.
Politicsinews.co.uk

Dominic Cummings’ ‘bombshell’ documents cache ‘may breach Official Secrets Act’

Any bombshell classified documents released by Dominic Cummings at his committee hearing may breach the Official Secrets Act if they damage the Government, i understands. Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has hinted that he has a cache of papers exposing previously unpublished information relating to the Government’s response to the pandemic which could damage the Prime Minister.