Dominic Cummings may be a git with a grudge, but we should take the questions his evidence raised seriously
In some ways, the story of Dominic Cummings is a familiar one: sacked man complains that his boss was a wrong ’un. Unless you are exceptionally lucky in your choice of employers or independently wealthy, we will all have at one point or another have found ourselves having a good old-fashioned grumble about our former (and in some cases, current) employer, and we will all at some point have nodded and smiled while listening to a friend do the same.inews.co.uk