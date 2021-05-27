Marty Stuart, Glenn Douglas Tubb, & “Skip A Rope”

“Pancho and Lefty” is the best known song from perhaps the greatest songwriter you’ve never heard of. It was written in 1972 by the hallowed pen of Townes Van Zandt. Hardly known outside the realm of the music connoisseur, Van Zandt is admired by other musical artists and revered among songwriters. Mickey Newbury, a songwriting legend himself, once said: “Anybody who can’t recognize the genius of Townes Van Zandt, I don’t want to spend more than five minutes talking to them”. Sadly, Van Zandt died in 1997 from a cardiac arrhythmia brought on by years of self abuse. He was 52 years old.