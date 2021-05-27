Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Marty Stuart, Glenn Douglas Tubb, & “Skip A Rope”

By Trigger
savingcountrymusic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s crazy how things sometimes work out, making it hard to doubt divine intervention. A few months ago Marty Stuart began releasing a song a month in a project he calls Songs I Sing in the Dark, with the purpose of shining a renewed spotlight on some compositions from country and classic pop he believes are still vital and worthy of remembering. The self-described radical preservationist and now Country Music Hall of Famer selected the social commentary song “Skip a Rope” for his latest installment, releasing it on Tuesday, May 25th. Lo and behold, the next day we find out that the song’s writer has passed away.

www.savingcountrymusic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Murray
Person
Charley Pride
Person
Jan Howard
Person
Jimmy Dean
Person
George Jones
Person
Marty Stuart
Person
Sonny James
Person
Ernest Tubb
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
Person
Jack Moran
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Lynn Anderson
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Dwight Yoakam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skip A Rope#Music Hall#Dot Records#Mgm#Mercury Records#Grand Ole Opry#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Celebritiesworldmusiccentral.org

Artist Profiles: Aaron Burdett

Aaron Burdett grew up in Saluda, a small town in western North Carolina. As a child, Aaron discovered folk and rock artists John Hiatt, Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens, James Taylor, The Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, The Beatles, The Band, and Rickie Lee Jones on vinyl records in his parents’ living room in the mountains of North Carolina. As a young guitarist and songwriter, he was drawn to powerful storytellers of the time like David Wilcox and Tracy Chapman and John Gorka.
Mcalester, OKPosted by
McAlester News-Capital

Fullbright 'thrilled' about upcoming Dancing Rabbit set

John Fullbright is ready to come and perform as the headliner of the second concert in the Dancing Rabbit Festival series in Downtown McAlester. Fullbright is set to take the stage next Saturday night, June 12, along with opening acts Stephen Speaks and Taylor Atkinson. The concert is offered free to the public, although some special options are available for purchase.
Musicchaospin.com

Townes Van Zandt and the Truth of Pancho and Lefty

“Pancho and Lefty” is the best known song from perhaps the greatest songwriter you’ve never heard of. It was written in 1972 by the hallowed pen of Townes Van Zandt. Hardly known outside the realm of the music connoisseur, Van Zandt is admired by other musical artists and revered among songwriters. Mickey Newbury, a songwriting legend himself, once said: “Anybody who can’t recognize the genius of Townes Van Zandt, I don’t want to spend more than five minutes talking to them”. Sadly, Van Zandt died in 1997 from a cardiac arrhythmia brought on by years of self abuse. He was 52 years old.
Musickeysweekly.com

Reflections on the timeless and ageless Bob Dylan

“He not busy being born is busy dying.” – “It’s Alright, Ma, I’m Only Bleeding”. I had been on the planet for about four months when Bob Dylan released his eponymous debut album. A collection of mostly traditional folk songs, the album featured only two originals that weren’t exactly a bellwether of Bob’s future legendary songwriting prowess. His second album, “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan,” changed everything.
Musicsiriusxm.com

Celebrate the Grand Ole Opry’s new vinyl LP with Jeannie Seely at Willie’s Roadhouse

This weekend at Willie’s Roadhouse (Ch. 59), don’t miss a one-hour special marking the release of the Grand Ole Opry’s new limited-edition vinyl LP, Unbroken | Empty Room, Full Circle. Hosted by Opry legend Jeannie Seely, the special features performances during last year’s lockdown and conversations with some of the participating artists, including Luke Combs, Marty Stuart, Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show, and Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers.
Musictrentonian.ca

Musician's alter ego returns with new record

When musician Tim Sheffield created the character of Clem Chesterfield a few years ago to sing the collection of country-tinged songs he’d written, he thought his whisky-sippin’, bullwhip-snappin’ alter ego would hit the trail after the record was finished. “For me, that was a one-off,” Sheffield said of 2017’s “The...
Celebritiesdowntownfrederick.org

Jamey Johnson LIVE

Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to the Washington Post. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win Song of the Year Awards from both the Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) in the same year. In 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, a tribute project to late songwriter Hank Cochran. The Grammy-nominated Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard.
Celebritiesthemortonreport.com

Music Reviews: Lulu, Plus Shannon McNally, Beth Whitney, and Ben Brown

In the U.S., Lulu was pretty much a one-hit wonder. She topped American charts for five weeks with the terrific “To Sir with Love,” one of the most likable mainstream hits of 1967 (and one of the best-orchestrated pop records of its era, right up there with the Temptations’ “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)” and Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe”). Three of her other singles made minor dents in the Top 40 in 1968, 1970, and 1981, but they rarely receive any airplay today.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Hear Dave McMurray Cover Grateful Dead's 'Loser' With Bob Weir, Bettye LaVette

Saxophonist Dave McMurray has enlisted Bob Weir and Bettye LaVette for a rendition of the Grateful Dead’s “Loser,” the first single from McMurray’s upcoming Dead tribute album Grateful Deadication. McMurray’s version of the Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter-penned track, sung by LaVette with Weir on guitar, also features assistance from...
Musicmusicconnection.com

Kubernik: Al Stewart 'Year of the Cat' 45th Anniversary

Al Stewart’s 1976 album, Year of the Cat, received a 45th Anniversary release from Esoteric Recordings. The expanded 3-CD/1-DVD boxed set has been newly re-mastered for the first time from the original first-generation master tapes by Alan Parsons. The new retail product incorporates an additional 10 bonus tracks drawn from...
Musiccharlottenewsvt.org

Julia Beerworth: Music as a family affair

About ten years ago, Julia Beerworth and her sister-in-law Anna Pepin began singing together at holiday functions. “We played for fun at home,” Beerworth said “and then we decided to try some local bars. I think our first performance was open mic at Radio Bean.” When she was younger, Beerworth had been drawn more to the songwriting aspect of music, but in college she began playing guitar and singing. When she and Pepin started playing music together, people referred to them as the Beerworth Sisters and the name stuck. Two albums later, the duo continues to enjoy recording and performing together.
Musicearmilk.com

Album Review: Sam Filiatreau—Sam Filiatreau

If you queued up Sam Filiatreau’s self-titled debut album and said “it sounds like this guy just disappeared into the American wilderness and converted someone's journal into an LP”, you’d pretty much sum up this project’s origin story. Filiatreau went from a last minute house show gig to recording eight tracks ranging from quirky two step to haunting ballad over the course of three days in a cabin in the woods. The result is an easy-listening, yet emotionally-motivated collection of folk songs, each able to transport you back into the 1970's upon first listen.
Musicsobrosnetwork.com

New Music Friday, 6/4/21: Annie Keating, Red Fang

The calendar turned the page the other day and once it turned to June, the oven that is the outdoors had reached a temperature that is as hot as what I imagine Prince’s Hot Chicken XXX Hot sauce to be. Fall is only 110 days away and it can not come soon enough. Fuck Hot Girl Summer and give me Fat Boy Fall all day long.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘My Funny Valentine’: Rodgers & Hart’s Evergreen Ballad

Between 1919 and 1943, pianist/composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Lorenz Hart wrote many timeless songs – including the likes of “The Lady Is A Tramp,” “Blue Moon,” and “Have You Met Miss Jones – but “My Funny Valentine” is undoubtedly their crowning glory. Written as a slow ballad that wavers...
Musicwjab.org

Andrew Limbong

As Grants For Shuttered Venues Trickle Out, Many Owners Are Still Waiting. Live Music Is Back, But You Might Still Have To Wait On That Arena Show. Foo Fighters Headline Lollapalooza As Chicago Summer Festival Season Opens Up. By Andrew Limbong • May 19, 2021. Pervis Staples, Founding Member Of...