Marty Stuart, Glenn Douglas Tubb, & “Skip A Rope”
It’s crazy how things sometimes work out, making it hard to doubt divine intervention. A few months ago Marty Stuart began releasing a song a month in a project he calls Songs I Sing in the Dark, with the purpose of shining a renewed spotlight on some compositions from country and classic pop he believes are still vital and worthy of remembering. The self-described radical preservationist and now Country Music Hall of Famer selected the social commentary song “Skip a Rope” for his latest installment, releasing it on Tuesday, May 25th. Lo and behold, the next day we find out that the song’s writer has passed away.www.savingcountrymusic.com