Eureka, CA

Why we vax

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrite to letters@times-standard.com with your reasons why you got your COVID vaccine and we’ll publish them here. I knew the process used to develop the vaccine was safe. In college I studied genetics so I understood RNA and DNA and the differences and processes involved. While in the U.S. Army at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Washington, D.C., I spent spare time reading medical journals learning about our body’s pathways to infection and disease fighting processes. When we first were aware of the COVID-19 organism in 2020, I feared that it could be several years until a vaccine was developed. I started reading online all that I could about COVID and similar coronavirus organisms. I read that COVID was similar to SARS and MERS, for which vaccines were already developed. Biologists and disease experts took the knowledge they had from SARS and MERS, applying the use of RNA technology to develop several COVID vaccines. Testing procedures were properly followed with human populations and proven safe for our use. I had no qualms about getting vaccinated.

