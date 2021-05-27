Scripps Health still grappling with impact of May 1 ransomware attack
The hospital chain has been forced to reschedule operations and is working to bring its electronic health record systems back online. A May 1 ransomware attack against California hospital chain Scripps Health continues to impact both the organization and its patients almost a month later. On Monday, Scripps Health published an FAQ with new details about the attack as well as directions for affected patients. In its update, the organization acknowledged a cybersecurity incident on May 1 that disrupted its IT systems at hospitals and other facilities. But there's more to the story.www.techrepublic.com