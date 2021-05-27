newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Scripps Health still grappling with impact of May 1 ransomware attack

By Lance Whitney
TechRepublic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hospital chain has been forced to reschedule operations and is working to bring its electronic health record systems back online. A May 1 ransomware attack against California hospital chain Scripps Health continues to impact both the organization and its patients almost a month later. On Monday, Scripps Health published an FAQ with new details about the attack as well as directions for affected patients. In its update, the organization acknowledged a cybersecurity incident on May 1 that disrupted its IT systems at hospitals and other facilities. But there's more to the story.

www.techrepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scripps Health#Attackers#Health System#Electronic Health Record#Malware#Cyber Attack#Information Security#Cyber Security#Faq#Nbc San Diego News#Myscripps#Quest Diagnostics#Labcorp#Intel#Digital Shadows#New Net Technologies#Ransomware Attack#Scripps Patients#Security Research#Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
Related
WorldComputer Weekly

Conti ransomware syndicate behind attack on Irish health service

The devastating ransomware attack on the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE), was the work of the Conti ransomware gang, also known as Wizard Spider, according to reports. The Irish National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is leading on triage and investigation, said it had activated its incident response procedures and was providing ongoing support to the HSE. It said that it had also detected suspicious activity on the network of the Department of Health (DoH) but that it had been able to stop this attack before the ransomware executed. It believes the attempted attack was part of the same campaign.
San Diego, CAHealthcare IT News

Scripps Health network still down, 2 weeks after cyberattack

More than two weeks after a cyberattack led to a network outage at Scripps Health, the San Diego-based health system is still fighting to get back online. After detecting the security incident on May 1, Scripps Health suspended user access to its IT applications, including its online patient portal and scripps.org. As of Monday, the website continues to display an error message.
Healthcshub.com

IOTW: Scripps Health Malware Attack Could Cost Lives

The Scripps Health website remains down more than two weeks after a malware attack. At the time of this writing, only a network outage announcement appears on the company's main site and patients want to know whether their PHI was stolen. High-risk patients such as heart attack, stroke and trauma...
WorldLife Style Extra

Irish Department of Health becomes latest victim of ransomware attack

(Alliance News) - Ireland's Department of Health has been the victim of a cyber attack similar to the one that has affected the country's health service. The department said it suspended some of its IT systems as a "precaution" following the attack late last week and that it is working closely with all relevant authorities, including the National Cyber Security Centre, An Garda Siochana and the Health Service Executive.
Visalia, CAFresno Business Journal

Visalia Unified announces ransomware attack, IT outages

Visalia Unified School District announced in a press release Tuesday it was the victim of a ransomware attack and is experiencing outages of their IT systems. The press release stated many IT systems will be offline until further notice, but VUSD has reported the attack to local and federal law enforcement and is working with a cyber security company to restore normal operations.
Public SafetyNBC San Diego

Scripps CEO Confirms Cyber Outage Was Ransomware; Federal Probe Under Way

Scripps CEO Confirms Cyber Outage Was Ransomware; Federal Probe Under Way. Scripps Health's CEO on Monday confirmed that the attack on its computer systems involved ransomware and that a federal investigation is under way. The health-care system's information systems came under attack on May 1, prompting the rescheduling of some...
EconomyHealthcare IT News

Scripps Health slowly coming back online, 3 weeks after attack

Three weeks after a cyberattack led to a network outage at Scripps Health, employees say some systems are coming back online. According to reporting from ABC News, several Scripps Health workers said they'd regained access to "read-only" medical records from before May and payroll systems, along with some computers, emails and X-rays.
San Diego, CAKPBS

County COVID Cases Down. Some Scripps Health Services Still Offline

Scripps Health, one of San Diego County's largest healthcare providers, is about to enter the fourth week of a cyberattack which froze all their digital services. Plus, a letter written by a San Diego City Council member addressed to San Diego Unified leadership has raised concerns over a number of issues Lincoln High School. And a look at Thanh Tinh Chay, a Vietnamese restaurant that serves only vegan and vegetarian fare, and the impact of the pandemic on restaurants in City Heights. Then, some Black Air Force members say a skin condition makes it's hard for them to shave their faces daily and get ahead in the military. Plus, San Diego’s craft brew industry responds after an Instagram page about sexism in the industry goes viral. Finally, "The Parker Edison Project" podcast goes deep into the minds of two San Diego-based directors, Ben Johnson and Bill Perrine, and discusses host Parker Edison's longtime love of film.
Educationgoldcountrymedia.com

Sierra College victim of ransomware attack

Sierra College was the victim of a ransomware attack Thursday morning that left students unable to submit final assignments and teachers unable to work on posting final grades before Friday’s end of the semester. “We are currently experiencing technical difficulties on the Sierra College website and some other online systems,”...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Scripps website back up, patient portal still down

Nearly three weeks into a ransomware attack, Scripps Health announced that its main website, scripps.org, is back up and running. My Scripps, the digital portal that patients use for everything from making appointments to communicating with doctors, was still returning an error message as of Thursday. One of the most...
Tigerton, WIFox11online.com

Ransomware attack responsible for internet issues at Tigerton schools

TIGERTON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A sophisticated ransomware attack limited the Tigerton School District's ability to access certain systems. Superintendent Kelley Strike provided the update in an email to FOX 11 on Tuesday. The update comes one day after students returned to the classroom following a five-day weekend over a computer network disruption.
Public SafetyGovernment Technology

Rockland Public Schools Hit by Ransomware Attack

(TNS) — The Rockland Public School district was the victims of a ransomware attack Monday night that affected desktop computers and servers, but not the laptops used by students. Superintendent Alan Cron said the district is running a special program on the school district's system at the request of agents...
Public Safetyinfosecurity-magazine.com

#HowTo: Steer Clear of a Ransomware Attack

Ransomware is a simple but effective method for cyber-criminals to make money from cyber-attacks. In the last couple of years, ransomware has skyrocketed, becoming one of the biggest challenges for security leaders. In fact, according to Nuspire’s latest Threat Report, the last quarter of 2020 saw a 10,000% increase in ransomware, the largest spike the company has observed to date.
Healthmajorcadailybulletin.com

Guardia Civil to monitor Balearic Medical Centres

Guardia Civil Officers are being deployed to medical centres in the Balearic Islands to prevent assaults on Healthcare Professionals and offer specialist assistance to vulnerable and sensitive groups. The Officers will patrol the health centres and surrounding areas on a daily basis to reinforce security, interview managers and offer staff...
Health ServicesArkansas Online

Report details nursing homes' virus woes

Nearly all nursing homes in Arkansas battled a covid-19 outbreak that lasted five or more weeks, a federal watchdog's report said this month, placing the state among those most affected by sustained hot spots at long-term care centers. The 20-page Government Accountability Office analysis found that Arkansas was among five...