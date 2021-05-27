Scripps Health still grappling with impact of May 1 ransomware attack

Scripps Health, one of San Diego County's largest healthcare providers, is about to enter the fourth week of a cyberattack which froze all their digital services. Plus, a letter written by a San Diego City Council member addressed to San Diego Unified leadership has raised concerns over a number of issues Lincoln High School. And a look at Thanh Tinh Chay, a Vietnamese restaurant that serves only vegan and vegetarian fare, and the impact of the pandemic on restaurants in City Heights. Then, some Black Air Force members say a skin condition makes it's hard for them to shave their faces daily and get ahead in the military. Plus, San Diego’s craft brew industry responds after an Instagram page about sexism in the industry goes viral. Finally, "The Parker Edison Project" podcast goes deep into the minds of two San Diego-based directors, Ben Johnson and Bill Perrine, and discusses host Parker Edison's longtime love of film.