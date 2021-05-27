What Are You Looking Forward To?

The relationship you have with your best friend never stops being special. They’re the person you can goof around with, confide in, and share your interests with. They always have your back and are willing to laugh at your terrible jokes, defend you when you’ve been wronged, and support your wins, no matter how big or small. There are no hidden agendas when it comes to your best friend; they love you and want the best for you. No two friendships ever look the same, and that’s what makes this kind of relationship so unique. There’s a reason you and your best friend were drawn to each other in the first place, and what you look for in a BFF, based on your zodiac sign, might totally explain what that reason is.