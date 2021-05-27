newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

What Are You Looking Forward To?

By Barry Ritholtz
ritholtz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am excited about sitting on a beach and reading a book this weekend. Summer 2020, we went to the beach once, sat many yards from the nearest person, while worrying if we were at risk. Despite the bright sunshine and cool breeze, it was not a relaxing experience. What...

ritholtz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Boating#Fun Things#Boring Mundane#Cool Breeze#Normal Things#Today#Normalcy#Type Things#Goodbye#Concerts#Dining Out#Covid Transmissibility#14 Months#People#Recreation#Clothes#Ipsos#Beer#Book
Related
Beauty & FashionElite Daily

What You Look For In A Bestie, According To Your Zodiac Sign

The relationship you have with your best friend never stops being special. They’re the person you can goof around with, confide in, and share your interests with. They always have your back and are willing to laugh at your terrible jokes, defend you when you’ve been wronged, and support your wins, no matter how big or small. There are no hidden agendas when it comes to your best friend; they love you and want the best for you. No two friendships ever look the same, and that’s what makes this kind of relationship so unique. There’s a reason you and your best friend were drawn to each other in the first place, and what you look for in a BFF, based on your zodiac sign, might totally explain what that reason is.
Relationship AdviceEmily Henderson

Brian And I Went On A “Date” And Left The Kids Alone For The First Time. Here’s How It Went…

Helping our kids feel independent and develop autonomy during Covid has obviously been hard. We are alone, together. Up next in the post-Covid emotional roller coaster is the oh so fun ‘separation anxiety’ segment of this ride making the move to Oregon harder (what with the rental house + new school + making new friends). But these kids are craving independence and at 5 1/2 and 7 1/2 we are starting to trust them (as much as I think you can). They seem to be making good decisions without us – we can overhear them, we get a sense of it all. So we decided to let them have the house to themselves while we went on a “date”. We talked about it all week, they had to show us extra good judgement, show us how they would call us in emergency (we would give them one of our phones as we don’t have a home phone) and promise to just make themselves sundaes and watch a parent approved show.
Sciencetheapeiron.co.uk

What if Time Was Cyclical? It Would Change the Way You Look at Everything

‘Yugas’ offer a new way to understand our past and future. Was the pyramid of Giza built with primitive tools like stones and ropes?. Why did primitive humans build structures that only made sense when seen from hundreds of feet in the air?. How do ancient scriptures contain advanced knowledge...
Shoppingfox26houston.com

What to look out for before you go 'revenge shopping'

A lot of people are looking to seek justice for the year the pandemic stole by 'revenge traveling and now, 'revenge shopping.' We speak to Financial Coach and Author Charlotte Stallings to help advise you before you go out and spend because you can.
Lifestylegoldentranscript.net

Have you found what you are looking for?

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For — Song by U2. Most of us are probably familiar with this song by U2, if not, I highly recommend giving it a listen. This song popped into my head recently as I was on vacation. Yes, vacation, my first trip in 14 months. As I walked along the beach, I was scanning the sand for unusual shells, sea glass, or unique pieces of coral. Something I have always done when visiting a beach.