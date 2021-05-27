‘Laguna Beach’ Star Kristin Cavallari Gets Some Heat Online for Saying ‘Tan Lines are In’ During Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Laguna Beach reality star Kristin Cavallari, 34, created some waves online posting about Skin Cancer Awareness Month’s notorious enemy: the sun. The mom of three showcased a photo of herself with stark white tan lines peaking through a sexy black two-piece with the caption “Tan Lines are In,” which triggered a follower fighting skin cancer who thinks the star should be more responsible.www.survivornet.com