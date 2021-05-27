newsbreak-logo
‘Laguna Beach’ Star Kristin Cavallari Gets Some Heat Online for Saying ‘Tan Lines are In’ During Skin Cancer Awareness Month

By Marisa Sullivan
survivornet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaguna Beach reality star Kristin Cavallari, 34, created some waves online posting about Skin Cancer Awareness Month’s notorious enemy: the sun. The mom of three showcased a photo of herself with stark white tan lines peaking through a sexy black two-piece with the caption “Tan Lines are In,” which triggered a follower fighting skin cancer who thinks the star should be more responsible.

