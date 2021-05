A Story of Struggle, Perseverance, and Survival Part II of II. The Round Top Census of 1900 At the turn of the Century many African American Pioneers of Fayette County began to migrate to other counties and other states due to the lack of job opportunities here. The 1900 census was the last before the great migration began from Fayette County. My analysis of the census, indicates that there were 336 dwellings with 2,073 individuals living in what was in…