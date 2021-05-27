How an elite group of Jewish refugees helped to defeat the Third Reich

Over 500 Muslims were awarded the title of a Hero of the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War. When they came to power in Russia, the Bolsheviks proclaimed that their goal was to contribute to "the dying out of religious prejudices". However, in many families, behind closed doors people kept their faith in God. That is why there is no surviving evidence to say for sure whether these heroes were practising Muslims or not. However, their present-day compatriots are convinced that, at heart, those war heroes were true believers.