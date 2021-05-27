Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Series Preview

The Rangers are in Seattle for the first time this season, and once again they have a four game series. Kolby Allard will make his first start of the 2021 season after being in the bullpen all season. The Rangers have recently run into a few of injuries to their starting rotation, it’s likely to be a spot start but nothing has been officially determined yet. Allard has made four appearances against Seattle in his career, three starts and one three-inning relief outing earlier this season. His two starts in 2020 were not great, He pitched a total 4.1 innings and gave up 12 runs on 10 hits and and six walks.