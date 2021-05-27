DeSantis withdrawing Florida from federal unemployment boost

The fight over unemployment has become a flashpoint after brief Covid-19 economic shutdowns spiked Florida’s unemployment rate. | Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration on Monday officially announced it was withdrawing from a federal pandemic assistance program that offered a $300-per-week boost to state unemployment benefits.

The extra benefits have prompted some controversy as Florida’s post-pandemic economy bounces back. Republicans and business groups have argued that companies — especially in the low wage hospitality industry — are struggling to fill openings because the state’s $275-per-week maximum jobless benefits, one of the lowest in the nation, coupled with the $300 weekly in federal benefit offers more money each month than actually working.

“Florida’s employers are ... seeing employment growth, as more Floridians, including some who completely left the workforce, are now eagerly reentering the workforce,” said Department of Economic Development Secretary Dane Eagle. “Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce.”

Supporters of keeping the federal unemployment benefits boost say it’s needed because Florida has one of the lowest unemployment benefit packages in the country, and some workers are not returning to previous hospitality jobs because of unhappiness over how they were treated by employers during the pandemic.

“Terrible idea that feeds into Florida’s already broken unemployment system,” tweeted state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando). “We will remember this in November 2022.”

Background: Governors in 22 other states have already withdrawn from the federal unemployment benefits, but until Monday’s announcement, DeSantis had not been totally clear on his intentions.

The fight over unemployment has become a flashpoint after brief Covid-19 economic shutdowns spiked Florida’s unemployment rate.

During the recently-concluded legislative session, the House killed a Senate proposal to increase the state’s maximum weekly unemployment benefit from $275 to $375, a move DeSantis said he also opposed.