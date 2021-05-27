newsbreak-logo
Netflix’s Sweet Tooth spins some YA magic from the horror of plague

By Alex McLevy
A.V. Club
Cover picture for the articleIs anyone really hankering for pandemic-based storytelling right now? Pity Sweet Tooth, a victim of bad timing, whose production was halted by COVID-19 for some months last year before resuming shooting in New Zealand, but whose story—despite its fanciful premise—often resonates with uncomfortable relevancy, as characters turn on one another and inflict merciless violence against the suspected infected. (The series does itself no favors by leaning into the real-world comparison, with fading signs in its post-apocalyptic world depicting the former civilization’s warning to maintain “6 feet social distancing,” and a satirical scene, presumably written post-COVID, of a character scoffing at another’s insistence on wearing a mask.) Happily, the plague-driven paranoia only accounts for about one-third of the deeply trifurcated story, but it’s enough to occasionally leave a world-weary viewer wishing to spend time elsewhere.

