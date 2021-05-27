Netflix’s Sweet Tooth spins some YA magic from the horror of plague

Generally, movie trilogies are made and released over the course of several years – a film becomes a hit, a sequel or two is greenlit, and eventually you have a franchise on your hands. But with its adaptation of R.L. Stine’s Fear Street novels, Netflix has cooked up a different kind of trilogy – the streaming service has shot all three Fear Street movies already, and it’s releasing them weekly through July in a major horror event. Unlike the family-friendly Goosebumps movies, these will be R-rated, and they’re each set in the city of Shadyside at different points in time. The first film takes place in 1994, the second in 1978, and the final instalment goes way back to 1666. Check out the trailer here: