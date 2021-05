Chicago White Sox (16-12) W: D. Cease (2-0) L: J. Hoffman (2-2) Had you told me the Cincinnati Reds would be close to .500 on May 4th. I’d have gladly taken it. Having watched the Reds get off to bad starts and the cold weather portend even colder lumber year-after-year in the month of April, this start doesn’t concern me. The biggest concern for this team entering 2021 was a lethargic offense, accentuated by a weak bat in Kyle Farmer projected at SS. The offense has been anything but a liability, with the pitching and defense largely responsible for the Jekyll and Hyde nature of the early season series to date.