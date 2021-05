SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A viewer reached out for an update on road work in Swain County, which is resulting in reduced lanes. "Regarding US-74 near the Hyatt Creek exit and Bryson City. Started working last year, now for several months 6 large pieces of equipment are sitting at site and no one has been there. What's the hold up? Four lanes have been down to two all this time," wrote a viewer named Betty.