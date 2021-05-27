Roma Label

Cancel
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Digital Clothing Care Labels

Avery Dennison teamed up with post-consumer garment recycler Ambercycle to create digital clothing care labels with QR codes that help to boost sustainability and traceability. The labels with QR codes help to reveal how garments were produced, as well as how they should be looked after to prolong their usable life.
Designers & Collectionsvegasmagazine.com

5 Post-Pandemic Fashion Must Haves for Women

If you're anything like us, you've been wearing house slippers and a bathrobe for a year and a half. Bras? What are those? We don't know her. As COVID-19 quarantine comes to a close, we're excited to greet friends and family in the great outside world—but that also means we have to start thinking about putting real clothes on again, and that is very daunting indeed.
Designers & Collectionsfcbarcelona.com

Mingueza and Araujo model Barça's new urban look

FC Barcelona has launched its new ‘Tape’ capsule, a new his and hers streetwear collection. With its distinctly nineties look, the standout feature is the inclusion of ‘tapes’ featuring the outline of the Barça crest on the different pieces. ‘Tape’ offers a full range of sweatshirts, T-shirts and sports trousers...
Hair Carereviewed.com

This 'luxe' hair towel cuts my drying time in half

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Drying my thick, curly hair can be quite the chore. It either means smothering it with products and waiting hours on end for it to dry naturally or applying damaging heat from a blow dryer. If I choose to air-dry it, the results vary from smooth, shiny curls to a poofy mane or even limp and flat locks. Knowing that achieving my desired frizz-free locks is a battle, I tend to either avoid washing my hair for longer than I should or heat-style it right away with a dryer (which, yes, contributes to the damage that causes the frizz in the first place).
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

They're the opposite of fast fashion – these are the made-to-order fashion brands you're going to be seeing everywhere this summer

This World Environment Day, we can’t help but wonder, how can we do our bit to atone for the huge impact fashion has on the planet? Switching up our habits is the least we can do to become more sustainable shoppers. But when you’re doing all you can - renting clothes, choosing sustainable fabrics, mending and repairing, wearing your wardrobe 30 times... what’s next?
Video GamesGamespot

Rockstar Just Launched A Music Label

From the GTA series' famous curated radio stations to the launch of virtual nightclubs that featured real resident DJs in GTA Online's After Hours update, Rockstar is now taking its musical ambitions to the next level with the launch of a music label in collaboration with CircoLoco. Rockstar has teamed...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Hoop Earrings - Roma

Hoops Roma are made of recycled .925 Sterling Silver and dipped into a gold bath for the perfect finish. They have a bold shape but are surprisingly light weight. Every piece is unique. They are made by hand in Germany. By using recycled silver we want to handle natural resources...
MakeupRefinery29

I’m A Beauty Editor & This £11.99 Mascara Is The Best I’ve Tried

Mascara can be hit and miss. You might have found one that lengthens perfectly or volumises even the tiniest of lashes but does it withhold smudging, promise a flake-free finish and remove easily? There are hundreds of mascaras out there but a quick poll of friends and colleagues shows that not many of us can say we've found a winning formula – the product you can't imagine your makeup bag without, or dread one day being discontinued (it happens!).
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

The Australian Designer Heralding Renaissance Fashion

Who is it? Jordan Dalah, a Central Saint Martins graduate, who just showed his Autumn/Winter 2021 collection at Australian Fashion Week. Why do I want it? The poetic, Tudor-inspired silhouettes strike a perfect balance between theatricality and wearability. Where can I get it? Jordan Dalah is available at Dover Street...
Agriculturegrocerydive.com

Walmart debuts private label beef

Walmart has debuted a private label beef line called McClaren Farms in stores across the Southeast, the retailer announced on Tuesday. McClaren Farms’ all-natural, no-hormones-added Black Angus beef is available in almost 500 stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina. The line’s products include USDA Choice Angus filet mignon, T-Bone, porterhouse, ribeye, short ribs and chuck roast.
Musicmixmag.net

Foundation FM launches record label

Female-led independent radio station foundation.fm has launched a record label today heralding its first new signing, MILYMA. Foundation FM Records is the new project from the London station which has put women at the forefront since the station’s formation in 2018. Founded by Rebecca Richardson and Frankie Wells, the station now accounts for 60,000 monthly listeners and 40 million streams on Mixcloud.
Food Safetyfooddive.com

Spring cleaning labels

The consumer interest in clean-label options for food and beverages continues to accelerate in 2021 with the perception of clean labels now being linked to emotional and physical wellness. The introduction of more organic products within bakery, snack, beverage, plant-based, nutrition and alcoholic RTD beverage segments has increased in parallel with the clean label trend. Covid-19 has fueled this stronger consumer interest in food and beverage clean labels, and the evolution of their expectations to include even greater transparency. With the term clean label or pantry friendly having diverse meanings to different consumers, manufacturers are reformulating products and updating label strategies to meet these expectations.
Hair Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

GLAMOUR Tries: We tried Fanola's viral No Yellow Foam Conditioner for blonde hair – is it worth the hype?

Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. There's no better pastime than testing out the coolest new skincare/makeup/hair trends and snazzy innovations in beauty tech from the comfort of your own home. That said, there's nothing more frustrating than spending upwards of £100 on a new at-home facial system or snazzy pair of hair straighteners, only to find out they don't *actually* work.
Carsnordot.app

Will the Ferrari Roma bring back the Dolce Vita?

(dpa) — The streets glow in the summer heat, the ice cream drips from the Cornetto, and lovers travel through the narrow streets of the old town on a Vespa. Those are the images that inevitably come to mind when someone speaks of Rome. Ferrari wants to tap into that romantic ideal and so has named its latest Gran Turismo after the Italian capital.
Sciencearxiv.org

Rethinking Noisy Label Models: Labeler-Dependent Noise with Adversarial Awareness

Most studies on learning from noisy labels rely on unrealistic models of i.i.d. label noise, such as class-conditional transition matrices. More recent work on instance-dependent noise models are more realistic, but assume a single generative process for label noise across the entire dataset. We propose a more principled model of label noise that generalizes instance-dependent noise to multiple labelers, based on the observation that modern datasets are typically annotated using distributed crowdsourcing methods. Under our labeler-dependent model, label noise manifests itself under two modalities: natural error of good-faith labelers, and adversarial labels provided by malicious actors. We present two adversarial attack vectors that more accurately reflect the label noise that may be encountered in real-world settings, and demonstrate that under our multimodal noisy labels model, state-of-the-art approaches for learning from noisy labels are defeated by adversarial label attacks. Finally, we propose a multi-stage, labeler-aware, model-agnostic framework that reliably filters noisy labels by leveraging knowledge about which data partitions were labeled by which labeler, and show that our proposed framework remains robust even in the presence of extreme adversarial label noise.
inregister.com

Let the pre-wedding festivities begin with these bridal picks from local boutiques

From the engagement party to the rehearsal dinner and everything that comes in between, the various pre-wedding festivities–photo shoots, trips, showers, luncheons and dinners–require lots planning and lots of show-stopping outfits and accessories. To help our future brides assemble their wedding-related wardrobe, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite bride-worthy finds from around town. Click on the accounts below for pricing and purchasing information:
Marketsthepaypers.com

Bitpanda offering white label solution

The Austria-based digital asset exchange and trading platform Bitpanda has announced launching its own white label solution. This launch allows neo-banks, multi-banking apps and traditional companies to use Bitpanda's infrastructures to digitally trade stocks, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with their end customers. According to a Bitpanda representative, the white label offer is a way for the company to enter the B2B2C market. Bitpanda will be starting by offering the solution to three companies from Spain, Italy and France.
Worldloopnews.com

Loop Adventures in St Lucia tackles the Gros Piton Nature Trail

This week on Loop Adventures in St Lucia the Adventures crew take on their greatest challenge to date, the Gros Piton Nature Trail. Even the guides admit that the hike is quite challenging. Will Sharine, Shervon and Cherick all make it to the top? Will any of them reach the summit?
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Pop Stars Are Leaning Into 'Fantasy Fashion', 'Cruella'-Inspired Fashion Line Sparks Controversy

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Pop stars (and their stylists) are leaning into 'fantasy fashion'. "As we live anxiously through a chapter in upcoming history books, pop stars and their teams have granted us flashes of psychic reprieve through the fantasy of performance. Music and fashion...have joined forces," writes Gaby Wilson for Elle, pondering the future of live pop music. Citing fantastical looks worn by Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and more, Wilson asserts, "with concerts confined to screens, stylists have risen to the challenge of bridging the emotional gap, telegraphing the vitality of live music through amplified, exuberant, extravagant fashion that serves as a kind of visual Caps Lock." {Elle}