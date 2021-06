Thank You for creating us with emotions. We are deeply and profoundly grateful to be able to experience this life with emotions. Being able to feel helps us understand You, ourselves, and the world around us. As much as we appreciate our emotions, they can sometimes get the best of us. We pray we would have self-control over our emotions. We pray that when we feel strong emotions we do not let them overwhelm us or overtake us. We pray we remain in control and that we do not cause pain to each other when we do feel strong emotions. Please help us to navigate life with our emotions under control so that You are always glorified through us in Jesus’ name AMEN!