T.J. Wellman-Holochwost had a wanderlust that made him want to experience the world. From the lagoons of Venice to the spires of Barcelona, the former Sierra College football player was often immersing himself in other cultures. Now, the woman who shared those moments with him is trying to wrap her mind around what happened on the night of May 5, when the 29-year-old was found shot near a busy intersection just north of American River College.