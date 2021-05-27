77 Genuinely Fab Things To Do In London In June 2021

The lockdown is easing, the sun is coming, and there’s plenty of inspiration waiting in our guide to the best things to do in London in June 2020. London’s summer kicks off in earnest in June, especially since we’re all raring to go after being denied most of last summer thanks to lockdown. The city is waking up once more, with plenty of incredible things on the horizon for this month, including art exhibits, brunches galore, and the start of England’s Euro 2020 campaign. That’s just scratching the surface of all the wonderful things to do in June 2021 – you can find even more below!