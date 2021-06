Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Beck, Dua Lipa, Pavement, Massive Attack, and Gorillaz are among the artists set to play Primavera Sound when it returns in 2022. The festival, which takes place in Barcelona, Spain, will be held over two weekends next year — June 2nd and June 4th, and June 9th through 11th — with slightly different lineups each time. The two weekends will take place at the Parc del Fòrum, while in the intervening week, June 5th through 8th, there will be an array of shows at venues around Barcelona. Primavera Sound will wrap June 12th with a special Brunch on the Beach show at Sant Adrià de Besòs.