newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crown Point, IN

Relative carries on longtime Larry's Barber Shop in downtown Crown Point after Larry's death

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence "Larry" Hine, better known as Larry the Barber, was a longtime institution in historic downtown Crown Point. As the owner of Larry's Barber Shop just south of the Old Courthouse Square for 60 years, he cut the hair of and chatted up generations of Region residents, dispensing wisdom and quips like "hair today, gone tomorrow" while giving customers immaculately precise cuts. He died in January at the age of 80.

www.nwitimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Alexandria, IN
City
Lowell, IN
Crown Point, IN
Lifestyle
Crown Point, IN
Business
City
Crown Point, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barber Shop#Barbering#The Barber#Foot Traffic#Town Square#Antique Barber#Coca Cola#Barbershop Llc#Stylist#Legacy#Late 1960s#Share Memories#Hair Today#Wisdom#Generations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Facebook
Related
Crown Point, INNWI.com

Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics to permanently closed after owner died

A beloved comic book and doughnut shop in a historic bank building on the Old Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point has penned its final chapter. Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics, at 138 S. Main St., is closing for good after owner Jamie L. "Jason Sullivan" Littrell unexpectedly died at the age of 48 last month.
Highland, INNWI.com

Fuzzyline Brewing Co. to open in downtown Highland

Redevelopment leaders in Highland have been working for years to bring the town a craft brewery but everything fizzled flat until now. While Beer Geeks in Highland was one of the Region's first craft beer bars and the later addition of Brewfest gives the town of around 22,000 people in Lake County two craft beer bars, it was one of the last communities in Northwest Indiana to be home to a craft brewery.