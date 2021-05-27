Relative carries on longtime Larry's Barber Shop in downtown Crown Point after Larry's death
Lawrence "Larry" Hine, better known as Larry the Barber, was a longtime institution in historic downtown Crown Point. As the owner of Larry's Barber Shop just south of the Old Courthouse Square for 60 years, he cut the hair of and chatted up generations of Region residents, dispensing wisdom and quips like "hair today, gone tomorrow" while giving customers immaculately precise cuts. He died in January at the age of 80.www.nwitimes.com