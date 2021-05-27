Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan US bill proposes tax credits for carbon storage

naturalgasworld.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the second such bill to emerge so far under the Biden presidency. A bipartisan measure drafted by US legislators fills the gap in tax legislation for credits on carbon capture, representatives said May 25. “This is a pivotal time in this country to address the existential climate crisis,...

www.naturalgasworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
David Mckinley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credits#Exxonmobil#Carbon Tax#Tax Policy#Carbon Credits#Corporation Tax#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Co2#Blue Planet Systems#Exxonmobil#Tax Legislation#Carbon Capture Projects#Carbon Capture Technology#Cost Reductions#Lawmakers#Legislators#Emissions#Policy Gaps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
POTUSPOLITICO

How much companies that paid no corporate income tax spent on lobbying

REPORT: COMPANIES THAT PAID NO CORPORATE INCOME TAX DROPPED $450M ON INFLUENCE EFFORTS: On the heels of ProPublica’s bombshell report on Tuesday showing that some of the wealthiest Americans routinely pay little or no taxes, a new report from watchdog group Public Citizen today dives into the lobbying expenditures of 55 corporations that paid no federal corporate income tax in 2020, according to an analysis from the liberal Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Barrasso, Smith Introduce bill to end electric vehicle tax credits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., have introduced legislation to end the federal electric vehicle tax credit. Their Eliminate Lavish Incentives to Electric (ELITE) Vehicles Act (S. 1969) will save billions in taxpayer funds, according to a news release from Barrasso’s office. “The...
Michigan Stateiosconews.com

Michigan lawmakers examine bills on tax credits, income tax requirements, more

(The Center Square) – The Michigan House of Representatives Tax Advisory Committee heard testimony Wednesday on a series of pending bills before the Legislature. On the docket were bills to extend brownfield tax credits for multiphase buildings projects in Detroit; waive state sales taxes on automotive manufacturers’ rebates; and ban city income tax requirements for nonresidents.
POTUSWashington Times

Taxpayer advocates say tax-return leaks designed to build support for liberal agenda

New disclosures of U.S. taxpayers’ confidential information are motivated by Democratic Party politics and the goal of raising taxes, say taxpayer advocates. The conservative Americans for Tax Reform, which advocates for lower taxes, wrote that the information made public Tuesday by the investigative news outlet ProPublica was “stolen and given to a progressive group with the goal of advancing President Biden’s proposed tax increases and expanded IRS powers.”
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

Additional Cattle Markets Legislation Introduced in U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NAFB) – The Optimizing the Cattle Market Act of 2021 introduced in the House of Representatives Tuesday seeks to change cattle market dynamics. Introduced by Missouri Republican Representative Vicky Hartzler, the legislation would direct the Agriculture Department to create a cattle formula contracts library, and increase the reporting window for “cattle committed” from seven to 14 days. The measures, according to the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, would increase transparency in the industry and improve the opportunity for robust price discovery. The legislation also reiterates the need for expedited reauthorization of USDA’s Livestock Mandatory Reporting program.
Congress & CourtsObserver

House releases tax credit to incentivize new clean energy sources

WASHINGTON – Reps. Tom Reed, R-Corning, and Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., have released a discussion draft of the Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act, a bipartisan bill to encourage U.S. energy market innovation and tackle the challenges presented by climate change. “Our climate is changing. There is no denying this,” Reed said....
Energy IndustryNPR

Senate Pressed BLM Nominee On Biden's Oil And Gas Lease Freeze

The woman President Biden has chosen to lead much of his ambitious climate agenda on U.S. public lands appeared before the Senate today for her confirmation hearing. Montana environmentalist Tracy Stone-Manning has been tapped to be the next director of the Bureau of Land Management. It controls energy development and other activities on a tenth of all the land in the U.S. Here's NPR's Kirk Siegler.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

FERC APPROVES NORTH BAKKEN EXPANSION PIPELINE

BISMARCK, N.D. – Senator John Hoeven announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved WBI Energy’s proposed North Bakken Expansion Pipeline. Hoeven has been working to secure approval for the $260 million natural gas expansion project, which will help to reduce flaring in the Bakken and provide an additional 250 million cubic feet per day of natural gas takeaway capacity for operators in the region.
Congress & Courtswlds.com

Davis Co-Sponsoring Legislation to Protect Racecars from EPA Regulation

Legislation currently proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives aims to protect racecars. U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is co-sponsoring House Resolution 3281, the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports or RPM Act of 2021. The measure would permanently block attempts by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate modified motor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes bill to raise fees on biggest mergers

The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would increase fees that companies planning the biggest mergers pay to government antitrust agencies and give those agencies bigger budgets. The bill - co-sponsored by Democrat Amy Klobuchar, the top antitrust senator, and Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana Banking Bill Reintroduced In Congress With Broad Bipartisan Support From More Than 100 Lawmakers

A bill to protect banks that service state-legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators has again been filed in the House. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) reintroduced the legislation, titled the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act. The measure cleared the House along largely bipartisan lines during the last Congress, but it did not advance in the Senate under Republican control. With Democrats now in control of the House, Senate and White House, industry stakeholders are optimistic that the legislation stands a solid chance of becoming law this year. The bill as introduced has 102 initial cosponsors, with Reps. Steve Stivers (R-OH), Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) and Warren Davidson (R-OH) taking the lead alongside Perlmutter. By the end of the 116th Congress, the prior version of the bill garnered 206 cosponsors. The current bill includes support from 13 Republicans. A new companion Senate version of the bill is expected to be filed next week. The SAFE Banking Act would ensure that financial institutions could take on cannabis business clients without facing federal penalties. Fear of sanctions has kept many banks and credit unions from working with the industry, forcing marijuana firms to operate on a cash basis that makes them targets of crime and creates complications for financial regulators. The bill has been slightly revised this session to expand banking protections to explicitly include hemp and CBD businesses, and some technical changes were made to clarify language around insurance and safe harbor provisions. A separate bill to address insurance issues in the cannabis market was also introduced in the Senate on Thursday. “Thousands of employees and businesses across this country have been forced to deal in piles of cash for far too long,” Perlmutter said in a press release. “It is time to enact SAFE Banking to align federal…
Income TaxAndover Townsman

Make tax credits permanent

Amy Jo Hutchison’s May 22nd guest editorial, “Tax credits would be ‘life-altering’ for some,” was a strong and sensible message for effective action to fight poverty in our state. Hundreds of thousands of West Virginians, many of them children, will benefit in the most meaningful ways from the temporary expansions...
Congress & Courtsriponadvance.com

Cutting-edge startups gain tax relief under bipartisan Walorski bill

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) on May 28 introduced bipartisan legislation that would provide startup businesses with advance refunds of certain net operating losses and research expenditures they missed out on under previous legislation Congress enacted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m grateful to work across the aisle to boost...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Politicians should support a carbon tax

Recently, Exxon lost two board seats to an activist hedge fund over climate crisis issues. Sixty-one percent of shareholders endorsed further reductions in carbon emissions at Chevron. A Dutch court directed Shell oil to significantly reduce its emissions. There is widespread public and business support for action on the climate...
Politicsmarcellusdrilling.com

PA Bill Gives Workers Displaced by Carbon Tax Pennies on Dollar

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. Pennsylvania’s Democrats are having trouble selling the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a carbon tax aimed at shutting down PA’s coal and natural gas-fired power plants, and by extension shutting down many shale-related jobs in the state. The Dems can’t paper over the fact that RGGI will spell massive layoffs. So what do they propose? Government handouts to those who get laid off, paying them literally pennies on the dollar in government welfare checks in return for “saving the planet” by shuttering coal and gas-fired plants (and putting people out of work). That’s the brilliant solution proposed in a bill offered up by southeast PA state Senator Carolyn Comitta (D-Chester County).
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Biden ends infrastructure talks with Capito, pivots to bipartisan group | Some US billionaires had years where they paid no taxes: report | IRS to investigate leak

Happy Tuesday and welcome back to On The Money, where we plan exploiting the taco tax break as much as we can. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...