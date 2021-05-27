Cancel
Europe’s Largest Trainer Festival Is Coming To London This Summer

By Alex Landon
secretldn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet your kicks at the Crepe City Sneaker Festival, heading back to London this August. We’re living in a brave new world, and if you’d like a brave new look to match it, we’ve got just the ticket. Crepe City Sneaker Festival – the largest sneaker event in Europe – is returning to London on August 8, and the waitlist for tickets has just gone live!

secretldn.com
