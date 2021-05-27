Europe’s Largest Trainer Festival Is Coming To London This Summer

Featured as one of the world’s most visited cities, London has attracted around 19.1 million international visitors over the past years. This multicultural metropolis lies on the River Thames in South-East England, boasting fascinating architecture, royal palaces, gorgeous parks, an eclectic range of museums and historical sites. You can never run out of things to do while visiting London for the first time or even several times. Whether you are into designer clothing, vintage, and antique artwork or are looking for some delicious local food, you can certainly count on the markets, restaurants or boutiques to buy your stuff. Popular attractions like the British Museum, Hyde Park or the West End have been on top of the list of many visitors but if you’re someone who wishes to ditch the mainstream attractions then here is a list of some of the alternative things to do in London, England below.