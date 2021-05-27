April Jobless Rates Fell in All Pennyrile Counties
Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics. In the Pennyrile District, Todd County reported the lowest jobless rate in April at 2.9 percent, followed by Lyon County at 3.2 percent, Crittenden County at 3.5 percent, and Caldwell County at 3.6 percent. Hopkins County’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, followed by Trigg County at 4.2 percent, Christian County at 4.3 percent, and Muhlenberg County at 5.5 percent.www.wkdzradio.com