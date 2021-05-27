newsbreak-logo
Hopkins County, KY

April Jobless Rates Fell in All Pennyrile Counties

By Tammy Hancock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics. In the Pennyrile District, Todd County reported the lowest jobless rate in April at 2.9 percent, followed by Lyon County at 3.2 percent, Crittenden County at 3.5 percent, and Caldwell County at 3.6 percent. Hopkins County’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, followed by Trigg County at 4.2 percent, Christian County at 4.3 percent, and Muhlenberg County at 5.5 percent.

