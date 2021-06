As an artist, I study and practice many forms of expression, whether that is in acting, sculpting, cooking, or song. When people ask “What do you do?” I learned that instead of giving a five word answer it is best to explain that I am an artist and leave it at that. Otherwise, culturally I am not taken as seriously- we live in such an absolutist society, it is really unfortunate. Too many folks wanting to squeeze round pegs in square holes.