This Online Exhibit Will Let You Wander Through More Than 800 Frida Kahlo Artworks

We’ve always heard that if you want to enjoy life, “don’t forget to stop and smell the roses.”. But what if we want to do more than that? What if we also want to touch, study, render, wear, become, consume (okay, maybe not) the roses? Many an artist has pondered thusly and thanks to them, our world has been blessed with millions of works of art taking flowers as their subjects, each as unique as the ephemeral beings they depict.