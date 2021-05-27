Cancel
This Online Exhibit Will Let You Wander Through More Than 800 Frida Kahlo Artworks

By Mª del Rosario Castro Díaz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Arts & Culture has partnered with museums from all over the world to create the ultimate Frida Kahlo exhibit. What a time to be at home, because now we finally have the opportunity to explore 33 different museums at the same time, and enjoy Frida Kahlo’s amazing works—without ever leaving your sofa! Google Art & Culture’s online exhibit, “Faces of Frida,” features more than 800 pieces by (and of) the artist, in what might be the most epic exhibition yet!

