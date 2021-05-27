A Bridgerton-Themed Immersive Bottomless Brunch Is Coming To London

What happens when you combine the wondrous worlds of Bridgerton and brunch? That’s right: Bruncherton. Fans of the Netflix hit Bridgerton are really in luck: They can discover all of the show’s stunning filming locations, dine in an igloo outside of the Queen’s House in Greenwich, and even buy one of the London homes that were seen on the show (that is, if they’ve got a spare £473 million lying around). But it doesn’t take a mega mansion to make the Bridgerton enthusiasts amongst us happy, so there’s a brilliant new activity on the agenda for them this summer: A bottomless-brunch-meets-immersive-theatre event, charmingly dubbed ‘Bruncherton’. Find your tickets here, and keep reading to learn more.