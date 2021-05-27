Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

A Bridgerton-Themed Immersive Bottomless Brunch Is Coming To London

By Julie Freeman
secretldn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens when you combine the wondrous worlds of Bridgerton and brunch? That’s right: Bruncherton. Fans of the Netflix hit Bridgerton are really in luck: They can discover all of the show’s stunning filming locations, dine in an igloo outside of the Queen’s House in Greenwich, and even buy one of the London homes that were seen on the show (that is, if they’ve got a spare £473 million lying around). But it doesn’t take a mega mansion to make the Bridgerton enthusiasts amongst us happy, so there’s a brilliant new activity on the agenda for them this summer: A bottomless-brunch-meets-immersive-theatre event, charmingly dubbed ‘Bruncherton’. Find your tickets here, and keep reading to learn more.

secretldn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Regency#Winchester House Club#Fever#Secret London Commission#Queen S House#London#Tickets#Worlds#Exclusive#Discover#18th Century Characters#Happy#Stars#Dress#Greenwich#Finger Food Fit#Regalia#Luck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Bridgerton Season 2 Spotted Filming In London

Bridgerton fans have been desperate for an update on the Ton since the nation collectively binged its way through the Netflix bodice-ripper last Christmas. And we have good news, dear readers, as the cast has been spotted filming in London just this week. Stars including Jessica Madsen (aka Daphne's sometime...
Restaurantssecretldn.com

Swinging Jazz Nights Are Coming To London’s Fabulous Floating Bar This Summer

Jazz takes to the water with the Floating Jazz Club!. Looking for a night that’s going to float your boat? Look no further than Fever’s wonderful Floating Jazz Club, a suave series of jazz nights taking place on the waters of the Thames. Whether you’re looking to impress a suitor with a classy date night, or simply inject a little more music into your life, you’re catered for here! Returning to the waves after the lockdown, the next Floating Jazz nights are set for June 3, 9, and 17, and July 2, 15, and 30 – read on for more info, or pick up your tickets here.
Moviesthemanc.com

A bottomless Greatest Showman-themed ‘singing cinema’ is coming to Manchester this summer

The Greatest Showman was undoubtedly the smash-hit film of 2017. With its all-star cast of big names and newcomers, it broke box-office records to become the fifth-highest-grossing live action musical of all time, had a Grammy Award-winning soundtrack of songs that not only get stuck in your head, but also shot up to the top of the UK charts and stayed there for 11 consecutive weeks – only the second album in 30 years to achieve that – and most-notably, developed a cult following of fans.
TV Seriessecretldn.com

An Immersive ‘Money Heist’ Experience Is Coming To London This Year

The heist of the century is on, and the masked bandits are taking over London. Join the waitlist to be the first in line for tickets!. Netflix’s massive hit ‘Money Heist’ (known as ‘La Casa de Papel’ in its native Spanish) has been immensely popular since it first graced our screens, and now the high-stakes heists are coming to life! An immersive Money Heist experience will open in London later this year, offering you the chance to step into the action-packed show and put your heist skills to the test. The waitlist is open now, but you’ll need to sign up fast to join El Profesor and the gang on their next adventure…
Lifestylesecretldn.com

A Magical Immersive Chocolate Factory Will Open In London This Year

Enter a world of sweets at this immersive Chocolate Factory!. Life may have dimmed our childhood imaginations a bit, but London’s newest immersive experience is here to get you dreaming about fantastical worlds once more. In fact, it’ll transform those dreams into reality. The Chocolate Factory aims to immerse you in a world of sweets, where sight, smell, and taste all bring this candy-themed adventure to life. You journey will take you through a series of magical themed rooms, and naturally, you’ll be able to eat your way through the experience too. It opens on September 17, and you can find tickets here!
Worldskiddle.com

DNB Brunch - London

12:00pm til 6:00pm (last entry 1:00pm) Yaaass, bass faces at the ready cuz Saturday's are about to get interesting! The junglist massive is reuniting with bottomless cocktails, bottomless fried chicken and of course...Drum & Bass to skank to. It's gonna be BIG. 🔊🍗🍹. LINE UP:. RAY KEITH. KENNY KEN. UNCLE...
Restaurantssecretldn.com

This Tropical Bottomless Brunch Is Throwing It All The Way Back To The 80s

Head to paradise with Barrio’s brilliant Isla Bonita bottomless brunch. The 80s gave us bad hairdos, John Hughes films, and the irrepressible pop career of Madonna – and speaking of Madge, one of her famous hits has inspired London’s hottest bottomless brunch. Taking the tropical-infused beats of La Isla Bonita as inspiration, and adding a heady cocktail of neon clothing and musical bingo, Barrio have unleashed their Isla Bonita bottomless brunch on their Shoreditch restaurant this summer, a truly memorable affair where the entertainment runs wild and free. You can find your tickets here!
Food & Drinkssecretldn.com

A Bottomless Espresso Martini Pop-Up Will Arrive In London This Month

Spend a weekend with the love of your life… espresso martinis!. Buzzing about life? Well, you definitely will be after you’ve had a few at The Espresso Martini Society! Triumphantly waltzing into Lumiere London New Yorker Gallery on June 26, The Espresso Martini Society will be serving up yet another one of its bottomless experiences. Boasting a range of incredible, inventive riffs on London’s favourite drink, coffee and cocktail connoisseurs alike are sure to be impressed by what’s on offer.
Travelallears.net

Disney CEO Hints More Theme Park Content Could Be Coming to Disney+!

When we’re not visiting the Disney theme parks (or blogging about them), we’re seeking out new shows to watch on Disney+!. We love to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mandalorian and simply cannot WAIT for Loki! But there seems to be a little shortage of shows and moves that combine our love of theme parks and streaming.
Visual Artsecretldn.com

A New Immersive, Multi-Sensory Exhibition Has Opened In Central London

The Strand has welcomed an ultra-immersive Ryoji Ikeda exhibition. The innovative Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda has brought London a brand new installation, and it’s just as immersive and thought-provoking as his former works. The self-titled exhibition is also be his largest in Europe to date, so there’ll be plenty to feast your eyes on. In 2017, he brought a mesmerising floor installation to the studios at 180 The Strand and it consisted of intense strobing lights, known as ‘Test Pattern [№ 12]‘. It was quite the sight to behold and fans have been patiently waiting for another epic exhibition to take place ever since. Well, there is no time like the present!
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Here's every amazing immersive art show in London right now

There is nothing hotter in art right now than immersive installations. If you can’t take a selfie in it, people don’t want to know. And London’s best art institutions aren’t stupid, so they’ve decided to kick 2021’s post-lockdown art season off with plenty of the good stuff. Here’s a quick rundown of the best art to totally lose yourself in this summer.
Video Gamessecretldn.com

An Augmented Reality Go-Kart Video Game Experience Is Coming To London This August

It’s like Mario Kart, but in real life. If you’re one of those people who gets just the slightest bit competitive while playing Mario Kart (and honestly, who isn’t), you’d probably jump at the chance of competing with your friends in a real life video game. You’ll soon be able to do just that, because a racing-themed live action video game experience is coming to Shoreditch’s Fleet Street Hill in August 2021. Chaos Karts throws players into a virtual world, where they can live inside a real-life video game to race-battle their friends while driving real go-karts. Better practise your racing skills beforehand!
Video Gamessecretnyc.co

Immerse Yourself In The World Of ‘Army Of The Dead’ With This Virtual Reality Experience Coming To NYC

If a catastrophic zombie outbreak wasn’t enough of a challenge, why not add in a $200 million heist?. That’s just what happens in Zack Snyder’s latest thrill ride film “Army of the Dead,” where a ragtag group of mercenaries heads into zombie quarantine-zone Las Vegas to pull off the greatest heist of all time. And now, you can drop into that heart-pounding cinematic world with the new “Viva Las Vengeance” VR experience coming to NYC this summer!
Retailhypebeast.com

Marni Market Is Coming to London

Earlier this month, Marni Market – the homeware and lifestyle imprint of the Marni brand – dropped the first images of its most recent seasonal collection. Now, the brand is coming to London with a new pop-up exhibition, just as the city has begun reopening post-lockdown. Opening with an installation...
Video Gamesblooloop.com

Chaos Karts: AR karting attraction coming to London

Chaos Karts takes place in a virtual world that combines go-karting and augmented reality (AR), with players able to race around an infinite number of virtual tracks, which the vehicle interacts with. Chaos Karts is the brainchild of Tom Lionetti-Maguire, CEO and founder of Little Lion Entertainment, the company behind...
Beauty & Fashionculturemap.com

Bistr09 presents B9 Fashion Brunch

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Bistr09 will present Project Runway All Star's winner and designer Anthony Ryan Auld at their next Fashion Brunch. The event features a lavish brunch dish while a runway of...
RestaurantsNWI.com

Best Place for Brunch

Is there a better way to spend a weekend morning or early afternoon than enjoying brunch with family and friends? Toast & Jam has again been voted the best place to kick back and enjoy this wonderful phenomenon. The menu is extensive and varied with the most popular items being...