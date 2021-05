Hershey's is kicking off summer 2021 by inviting chocolate lovers back to Chocolate World — and a visit to the Hershey, Pennsylvania attraction has never sounded sweeter. The candy company will be marking its patio season kick-off by rolling out so many new Hershey's Chocolate World summer 2021 products and experiences, including so many DIY treats to customize your Reese's cup as well as a new bar serving wine and chocolate pairings. Start planning your summer road trip to the sweetest place on earth, because you'll definitely want to sample some of these limited-time goodies.